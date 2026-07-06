Romania’s DIICOT links Tate brothers to asset removal and trafficking of minors

Prosecutors from Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, or DIICOT, announced on Friday, July 3, that they have expanded the investigation into brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate with new charges. The announcement comes after another expansion of the case, made public by DIICOT last month, regarding money laundering and human trafficking.

In total, in addition to the accusations of human trafficking and rape, which formed the basis of the 2024 case, prosecutors have added money laundering, influencing statements, removal from seizure, and complicity in the trafficking of minors to the list of offenses. The case now involves two case files.

According to the new accusations, between January 2023 and January 2024 (at a time when DIICOT had already opened the first case in which the Tate brothers were being investigated), Andrew Tate allegedly threatened two victims and two witnesses in such a way as to make them withdraw statements given before prosecutors or give false statements.

Andrew Tate is also accused of selling five luxury cars to individuals or companies in the United Kingdom, despite having a prohibition on doing so.

In the case of Tristan Tate, prosecutors say that between 2018 and 2021, he “recruited 3 victims by deceiving them regarding the existence of real feelings of love,” whom he “sexually exploited,” forcing and emotionally blackmailing them in such a way as to produce pornographic videos or perform videochat activities.

Prosecutors also say that the brothers sexually exploited a 17-year-old victim by maintaining her in a state of deception, as well as by managing the victim’s videochat accounts, monitoring her activity, and imposing financial objectives. By exploiting the victim, the two allegedly obtained USD 1.53 million.

Moreover, Tristan Tate is accused of having intimidated 11 witnesses into not giving statements or giving false statements to prosecutors. In addition, like Andrew Tate, he allegedly sold a luxury vehicle despite not having the right to do so.

Concluding its announcement, DIICOT stated that it has placed a seizure on five luxury vehicles belonging to the two brothers.

Case history

Andrew and Tristan Tate, holding dual British and American citizenship, were sent to trial by DIICOT on June 20, 2023, accused of forming an organized criminal group, human trafficking, rape, illegal access to a computer system, assault, and other violence. Later, in December 2024, the courts annulled the indictment, and the case was sent back to DIICOT.

Andrew and Tristan Tate were initially detained for several months in Romania, then placed under house arrest, and later under judicial control. Last year, the Trump administration reportedly pressured Romanian authorities into lifting the Tates’ travel ban.

In May, DIICOT prosecutors announced that they are investigating controversial influencer Andrew Tate for incitement to hatred and discrimination in a continuous form. According to prosecutors, the 39-year-old British citizen allegedly incited the public, through several speeches promoted on social media between 2021 and 2024, to hatred and discrimination against women.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos|Eduard Vinatoru)