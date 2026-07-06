Romanian president Nicușor Dan to attend NATO Summit in Ankara

Romanian president Nicușor Dan will attend the NATO Summit in Ankara on July 7-8, where allied leaders are expected to discuss defense spending, support for Ukraine, and strengthening the alliance's collective defense amid a deteriorating security environment. The meeting will mark the second NATO summit hosted by Turkey, after the 2004 gathering that took place shortly after Romania joined the alliance.

According to the Presidential Administration, the summit agenda includes the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of heads of state and government, the adoption of several official documents, including the summit declaration, and the NATO Security and Defense Industry Forum (NSDIF), which will take place on July 7.

“Alliance leaders are meeting in Ankara against the backdrop of a security environment that continues to deteriorate as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine and developments in the Middle East. In this context, Allies will emphasize maintaining transatlantic unity and reaffirming the priority given to collective defense,” reads the Presidential Administration’s statement.

The presidency said the discussions will focus on implementing commitments to increase defense spending, strengthening the role of European allies, continuing support for Ukraine, and expanding NATO's operational and industrial capabilities through increased production and technological innovation.

During the summit, Nicușor Dan is expected to reaffirm Romania's role as a reliable ally contributing to Euro-Atlantic security and to stress the importance of continued allied support for security in the Black Sea region, according to the official announcement. He will also advocate for strengthening NATO's deterrence and defense posture along the Eastern Flank and highlight the regional impact of Russia's actions, including the need to bolster air and maritime defenses.

The Romanian president is also scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

The Ministry of National Defense said that minister Radu Miruță and Chief of Defense Staff General Gheorghiță Vlad will join the Romanian delegation led by the president.

Miruță will participate in the NATO Security and Defense Industry Forum, where representatives of the Defense Ministry, the Ministry of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, and Romania's defense industry will discuss cooperation among allies to expand defense industrial capacity, accelerate production, and promote innovation.

The defense minister will also attend a meeting of NATO defense ministers with Indo-Pacific partners Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea, as well as a reception for allied defense ministers.

According to the Defense Ministry, General Vlad will promote Romania's military priorities at the summit, including strengthening NATO's deterrence and defense posture on the Eastern Flank, with a particular focus on the Black Sea region, and continuing the adaptation of allied force structures and capabilities.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)