Real Estate

Western Romania: Timișoara’s historic building Casa cu Ax de Fier up for sale at EUR 5 mln

28 November 2024

Casa cu Ax de Fier, one of Timișoara’s most iconic historic buildings with a history spanning two centuries, is now on the market for EUR 5 million. Recently restored and repurposed into a modern office hub, the building is classified as a grade B historic monument.

The building derives its name from a symbolic feature embedded in its corner: the axle of a heavy artillery carriage. Local legend suggests it belonged to Eugene of Savoy’s war chariot during the 1716 battle that freed Timișoara from Ottoman rule. 

Casa cu Ax de Fier first appeared on city maps in 1836, built on the site of the former Round Tower of the bastion, demolished in 1756.

Over the years, the building has served various purposes, from private residences to social spaces, including a soup kitchen during the famine of 1863–1864, cementing its role as a symbol of local solidarity and community.

Casa cu Ax de Fier currently houses a multifunctional office hub where law firms, dental clinics, and IT companies operate. It is 80% leased.

Further details are available on the Sotheby’s International Realty’s website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sotheby’s International Realty)

1

