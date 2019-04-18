Romania’s 2019 TIFF festival will have France focus

The French film, gastronomy and visual arts are part of this year’s program of Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), set to take place between May 31 and June 9 in Cluj-Napoca.

Among the films included in the Focus France section are Olivier Assayas’s latest feature, Doubles Vies, starring Guillaume Canet and Juliette Binoche; Yann L’Hénoret’s documentary Jean Paul Gaultier Freak & Chic, following the famous designer; Eva Ionesco’s Golden Youth/ Une jeunesse dorée, which brings to life the 1970s atmosphere of the Le Palace club in Paris, where artists such as Karl Lagerfeld, Mick Jagger and Andy Warhol used to party; or Frederic Tellier’s second feature Sauver ou périr.

On the music side, French composer, pianist and producer Jean-Michel Bernard will perform at TIFF, at the cinema-concert Soundtrack of Dreams.

Meanwhile, a French-Romanian culinary caravans will be stationed in Cluj throughout the duration of the festival, offering the public the opportunity to taste the delicacies of French cuisine, prepared by a French chef and a local partner.

The Focus France section also includes the exhibition A Night in My Parents’ Studio, which proposes the meeting of the painting and cinema artistic media and the dialogue between two generations of artists: the couple made up of Maria Manolescu and Romelo Pervolovici (2META group) and their children, an architect and a director.

The Focus France section, and culinary caravan and the exhibition are presented within the Romania-France Season.

The program of TIFF is updated here.

(Photo: TIFF Facebook Page)