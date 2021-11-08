Three cities in Romania offer free Covid-19 testing

The authorities in Slobozia, Bistriţa and Băcau have started campaigns offering free Covid-19 testing to residents, Libertatea reported.

In Băcau, in eastern Romania, the city hall has started a pilot program offering free testing since October 18. Those who have a recommendation from the family doctor can get tested for free at the center set up at the city's Pulmonology Hospital.

In Slobozia, in the southeastern part of the county, free testing has been available since October 27. The city hall purchased 5,000 antigen tests, and testing is available once a week in a center set up downtown.

In Bistriţa, in northern Romania, the free testing campaign kicked off on October 29. The city hall purchased a first batch of 2,000 tests, and testing is done daily at a mobile center that rotates between three venues in the city.

(Photo:Juan Moyano/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com