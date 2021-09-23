Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Covid-19: Romania to start administering third vaccine dose next week

23 September 2021
Those who received the second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine more than six months ago can receive the third dose beginning September 28, the committee coordinating the vaccination campaign (CNCAV) announced.

The decision to give the booster shot was taken “given the serious epidemiological situation in Romania and the need to provide a maximum of protection to citizens against Covid-19,” CNCAV said.

Any of the available mRNA vaccines (Pfizer&BioNTech or Moderna) will be given as a third dose, regardless of the type of vaccine used for the first two doses. The Johnson&Johnson vaccine started being used in the country on May 4, so no third dose is needed yet in the case of those vaccinated with it, CNCAV explained.

The third dose is recommended to people at risk of developing severe forms of the illness – people over 65, those who have chronic illnesses (regardless of age), those in care-medical centers, and other vulnerable categories outlined in the vaccination strategy. It is also recommended to those with a high exposure risk, such as healthcare or teaching staff. Other categories, who received the second dose more than six months ago, regardless of whether they experienced the illness, can also receive the third dose, CNCAV said.

People can register for the third dose on the Government-run booking platform or go to a vaccination center. Mobile teams will be deployed for those who cannot go to a vaccination center.

The decision comes as the number of daily Covid-19 cases increased significantly since the beginning of the month. On September 22, more than 7,000 cases were reported. Meanwhile, 5,286,623 were fully vaccinated by the same date.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

