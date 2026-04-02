Developer Redport kicks off last phase of residential project in northern Bucharest

Real estate developer Redport has launched the fourth and last phase of the residential project The Level Apartments, located in the Străulești – Petrom City area, in northern Bucharest.

The new phase, with a gross development value (GDV) exceeding EUR 43 million, includes 202 apartments. It follows the completion of the 105 units in the previous phase.

The Level Apartments is the company’s debut project, designed as a phased development comprising approximately 500 units, with an estimated market value of around EUR 85 million, structured across four development stages.

“The launch of Phase IV represents a natural step in the evolution of The Level Apartments project. The first three phases have validated the demand for modern housing in the Străulești area, while this final phase completes the development of a coherent urban community, built progressively in line with market dynamics and the real needs of buyers,” Cosmin Savu Cristescu, CEO and founder of Redport, said.

The development was designed as a micro urban community, featuring green areas, parking spaces, and various services, as well as an urban garden with exclusive access for residents, the developer said.

Redport is also continuing work on Vitality Est, the company’s project located in the eastern part of the city.

The developer partnered with businessman Dan Șucu for the project adjacent to Pantelimon Park and Lake, and offering more than 500 apartments and 400 sqm of commercial space. Earlier this year, the developer announced it had secured a EUR 9 million financing line from Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania for the development of Vitality Est.

The portfolio of the company, which marks ten years of activity in 2026, also includes Infinity Nord, a residential project also in the northern part of the capital.

The Level 3

The developer completed its first private placement last year and plans a second one this year, while keeping its sights set on listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, possibly in 2028.

Redport has over 2,000 residential units in its portfolio. Its three main projects, The Level Apartments, Infinity Nord, and Vitaly East, cover a diverse market segment, ranging from upper-medium to luxury. The portfolio of the company founded by Cosmin Savu Cristescu exceeds EUR 400 million in development value.

(Photos: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com