Redport and Dan Șucu launch Vitality Est showroom, break ground on EUR 50 mln residential project in Bucharest

Real estate developer Redport and businessman Dan Șucu officially inaugurated the showroom for their latest residential project, Vitality Est, and announced the start of construction work on the site near Pantelimon Park and Lake in eastern Bucharest. The project, estimated at EUR 50 million, will include 500 apartments and 400 square meters of commercial space.

Vitality Est is developed on a 27,000-square-meter plot. The first phase of construction, currently underway, will deliver 145 residential units, including studios, two- and three-bedroom apartments, and garden apartments.

All units will feature smart home systems, electric car charging infrastructure, high energy efficiency, and secure digital access, the developer said.

The full Vitality Est development will be delivered in three phases, with the first scheduled for completion in 2026 and the remaining two in 2027 and 2028.

The Vitality Est showroom, located 2 km from the site at Esplanada Shopping Center next to the Mobexpert store, is now open to the public. The space includes a physical model of the complex, 3D simulations, and personalized consultation with sales agents.

Redport, founded by Cosmin Savu-Cristescu in 2016, has become one of the most active real estate developers in Bucharest, reaching a turnover of over RON 200 million in 2024. Its portfolio includes The Level Apartments and Infinity Nord, two major urban residential projects, with ongoing expansion plans in several areas of the capital.

(Photo source: Redport)