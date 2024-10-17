Partner Content

The biggest contributor to burnout – and we do have a burnout epidemic across the world nowadays – is work stress. Many people believe it’s mainly their fault, that it’s in the way they do things, their personality, or something very personal indeed. They couldn’t be more wrong.

Because the single most impactful factor in burnout is work stress. Yes, our thoughts, actions, and beliefs all play a role. But the key role? Work stress.

“I don't know what's stressing me out! Where does so much stress come from? Why am I exhausted?”

I often get these questions. And you probably have asked yourself these at least once in your life. In the end, we all know stress. We’ve felt it. We’ve faced it. We’re dealing with it, day in and day out.

I work a lot with sources of stress at work now. Because the things you know are the things you can manage. What stays hidden will affect you from the shadow – and then, you don’t know what’s causing the fatigue and extreme reactions. You might apply stress management techniques to work on your reactions, your body, and your mind, and they do work, however, very often, just temporarily. Because work stress is still there. It’s like applying a small bandaid on a deep wound.

You have to go to the inner layer and fix things underneath. And you won’t know what to do to limit the stressors and the stress unless you know which they are. And figure out where to start.

Uncover the 20 stressors in your work, and you're back in control.

My burnout and my story with stress

I faced all types of work stress, first as an employee, then as an entrepreneur, manager, and solopreneur. As an entrepreneur, I suffered from burnout. I actually burned out so badly that I had to give up on my line of work, take time off, and then reinvent myself, doing something else. That was when I became a psychologist, with the aim of helping others who face high stress and burnout.

But before we even get to burnout, let’s look at the types of stress in your work. I created a gift E-book that uncovers the 20 stressors in your work (in everyone’s work, really).

The aim of this Gift E-book is for you to:

• have more clarity about what causes your stress reactions

• make informed decisions about where and how to intervene and what to change

How many stressors are currently active in your work?

As a psychologist, trainer, and coach, I work both one-on-one and with groups, with people who are experiencing all the types of stress that you will discover in this E-book.

I help them develop adaptive coping strategies with targeted interventions for managing stress, burnout, anxiety, and depression. I also work with companies to deliver on-site and online training for their employees to efficiently manage work stress and prevent employee burnout.

I am also a psychotherapist in training and have specialized in multiple therapeutical modalities, including music-based therapy for the vagus nerve – which I offer in online sessions.

