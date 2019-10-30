Major Romanian construction materials group sees record results on sector boom

The revenues of Romanian group TeraPlast, one of the biggest producers of construction materials on the local market, increased by 21.8% in the first three quarters of the year compared to the same period of 2018, to RON 719 million (EUR 150 mln), helped by the construction works volume expanding by roughly a third over the same period of time.

The group’s net result improved even more, by 51.4% year-on-year, to RON 33.7 million (EUR 7.1 mln) resulting in a net profit margin of nearly 5%.

“As a result of the construction market dynamics and the operational efficiency measures, the group recorded the best results in its history, in the first nine months of the year, in terms of both profitability and sales,” said Ioana Birta, CFO of TeraPlast Group.

TeraPlast and TeraPlast Recycling, which operate the group’s PVC systems business, recorded the highest growth rates in the first nine months - 28% for turnover and 49% for EBITDA. TeraSteel Romania&Serbia, which produces sandwich panels, increased sales by 18%, and Wetterbest, the metallic roof tiles division, upped sales by 22%.

