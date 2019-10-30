Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/30/2019 - 08:25
Business
Major Romanian construction materials group sees record results on sector boom
30 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The revenues of Romanian group TeraPlast, one of the biggest producers of construction materials on the local market, increased by 21.8% in the first three quarters of the year compared to the same period of 2018, to RON 719 million (EUR 150 mln), helped by the construction works volume expanding by roughly a third over the same period of time.

The group’s net result improved even more, by 51.4% year-on-year, to RON 33.7 million (EUR 7.1 mln) resulting in a net profit margin of nearly 5%.

“As a result of the construction market dynamics and the operational efficiency measures, the group recorded the best results in its history, in the first nine months of the year, in terms of both profitability and sales,” said Ioana Birta, CFO of TeraPlast Group.

TeraPlast and TeraPlast Recycling, which operate the group’s PVC systems business, recorded the highest growth rates in the first nine months - 28% for turnover and 49% for EBITDA. TeraSteel Romania&Serbia, which produces sandwich panels, increased sales by 18%, and Wetterbest, the metallic roof tiles division, upped sales by 22%.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Teraplast Group)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/30/2019 - 08:25
Business
Major Romanian construction materials group sees record results on sector boom
30 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The revenues of Romanian group TeraPlast, one of the biggest producers of construction materials on the local market, increased by 21.8% in the first three quarters of the year compared to the same period of 2018, to RON 719 million (EUR 150 mln), helped by the construction works volume expanding by roughly a third over the same period of time.

The group’s net result improved even more, by 51.4% year-on-year, to RON 33.7 million (EUR 7.1 mln) resulting in a net profit margin of nearly 5%.

“As a result of the construction market dynamics and the operational efficiency measures, the group recorded the best results in its history, in the first nine months of the year, in terms of both profitability and sales,” said Ioana Birta, CFO of TeraPlast Group.

TeraPlast and TeraPlast Recycling, which operate the group’s PVC systems business, recorded the highest growth rates in the first nine months - 28% for turnover and 49% for EBITDA. TeraSteel Romania&Serbia, which produces sandwich panels, increased sales by 18%, and Wetterbest, the metallic roof tiles division, upped sales by 22%.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Teraplast Group)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

30 October 2019
Business
Romanian lender BCR ups loan portfolio by 10%, net profit impacted by one-off charge
29 October 2019
Social
Romanian singer Mihai Constantinescu dies after five-month coma
29 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s dismissed Govt. could propose former EU affairs minister for commissioner
29 October 2019
Politics
PM-designate in Parliament: I work for third private company in Romania
29 October 2019
Politics
Romanian cardiac surgeon schooled in France could be the next health minister
29 October 2019
Politics
New European Chief Prosecutor: First results will come in two-three years
28 October 2019
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins “clash of the titans” with Canada’s Bianca Andreescu
25 October 2019
Entertainment
Former Intercontinental Bucharest hotel manager competes at The Voice of Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40