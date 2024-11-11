Romania’s TeraPlast inaugurates EUR 18.5 mln Opal stretch film factory

TeraPlast Group inaugurated its new Opal stretch film factory in the Sărățel Industrial Park last week, following a total investment of EUR 18.5 million, of which EUR 5.3 million was provided as state aid. The aid will be reimbursed in the form of taxes and duties between 2026 and 2030, the company said.

The Opal factory addresses a market of approximately 30,000 tons annually, valued at EUR 34 million. Currently, imports account for 51% of this demand, totaling 14,000 tons or EUR 17.3 million.

With an annual production capacity exceeding 14,000 tons, the Opal factory has the potential to entirely replace the imports with locally produced goods manufactured using cutting-edge equipment.

The project will create a total of 39 jobs, of which nearly 30 were already filled by mid-year.

“We believe it is also the private sector’s responsibility to create conditions that encourage young people to stay in Romania and even attract young foreigners to study and live here,” said Dorel Goia, Chairman of the TeraPlast Board of Directors.

In the first nine months of 2024, the Opal stretch film factory produced and delivered 8,600 tons of stretch film. Additionally, Opal has expanded its customer base and product portfolio, now offering close to 300 items.

TeraPlast is a leading polymer processor in Southeast Europe. The group comprises TeraPlast, TeraGlass, TeraPlast Recycling, TeraBio Pack, Palplast Moldova, the Wolfgang Freiler Group companies, and Somplast.

Since July 2, 2008, TeraPlast SA has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the TRP symbol. The company’s shares are included in the BET reference index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, as well as in the Small Cap and Global All Cap indices of FTSE Russell, and the MSCI Frontier IMI (Investable Market Index).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)