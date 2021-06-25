Romanian industrial group Teraplast gets “green” loan for EUR 12.7 mln project

Romanian construction materials producer Teraplast (TRP) secured financing to develop a biodegradable film production capacity under a EUR 12.7 mln greenfield project.

The primary raw materials for this unit are polylactic acid and potato starch, which fall into the category of renewable raw materials - activity based on renewable raw materials, according to the EU taxonomy.

Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) extended a “green” financing package, including a EUR 6.9 mln seven-year loan and a EUR 5.8 mln bridge loan for the period until a state aid with the same size will be disbursed.

For this investment, the TeraPlast Group has set up a new company, TeraBio Pack SRL, and the factory will be operational in the third quarter of this year. This unit will serve the Romanian market but also European markets.

(Photo source: the company)