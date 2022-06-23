TeraPlast seeks more state grants: this time, for EUR 4 mln PV panels

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian construction materials group TeraPlast Group (BVB: TRP) has applied, along with other bidders, to get state aid in the form of grants under the Resilience Facility, for developing a photovoltaic (PV) powerplant, with storage capacity included.

Over the past three years, TRP has successfully applied for state grants (typically close to 50% of total investments) for building plants worth EUR 44 mln - the last project being a EUR 11.2 mln stretch PE foil plant currently under construction.

An application for the PV power plant was filed under the national recovery and resilience scheme PNRR alongside more than 650 other projects, the company explains.

The project aims to develop green energy sources in Sărățel Industrial Parc by building a photovoltaic power plant. The energy produced would be used within the Group.

The project is part of TeraPlast’s yearly CapEx for 2022. The total value exceeds RON 19 mln (EUR 4 mln).

The investment includes a photovoltaic powerplant with 4,56 MWp, which results in a 3.8 MW actual utilisable (AC) capacity.

(Photo: Pixabay)

