BVB blue-chip Teraplast to pay dividend at 16% yield

Major Romanian construction materials group TeraPlast, one of the biggest companies in the main index of Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), summoned its shareholders for June 25 to approve the distribution of the profit obtained in the first quarter of the year, which was pushed up by one-off incomes generated by the sale of its Steel business.

Thus, RON 226.6 mln (EUR 46.2 mln) will be distributed as a partial dividend, while another RON 43.6 mln (EUR 8.9 mln) will be retained and capitalized by the issue of bonus shares to existing shareholders. For the current market price, the partial dividend generates a 15.8% yield.

Each shareholder registered in the Company's Shareholders Register on the registration date will be allocated one free share for four shares held.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

