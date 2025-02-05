Romania's TeraPlast diversifies by taking over water treatment expert Aquatica Experience Group

Romanian industrial group TeraPlast (BVB: TRP) announced the acquisition of a 51% control stake in Aquatica Experience Group (AEG), an integrated engineering company specializing in water and wastewater treatment and management solutions, including the use of digital components.

Among others, Teraplast produces plastic pipes that are used in construction.

The transfer will become effective after the fulfillment of condition precedents as well as legal approvals.

At the closing, TeraPlast will make an initial prepayment of EUR 2 million. Additionally, the company will support AEG's growth with an EUR 1.5 million loan.

The final transaction value will be determined based on AEG's financial results as of December 31, 2025, using an agreed valuation formula of 5x EBITDA, adjusted for cash, working capital, and debt.

"We are in the age of water, where ensuring high-quality water resources is a global priority. As existing infrastructure ages, the need for modern and efficient solutions becomes more pressing. Without prompt and widespread intervention, future remediation efforts will be significantly more costly and complex," said Dorel Goia, Chairman of the Board, TeraPlast.

Daniela Marișcu, CEO of Aquatica Experience Group, argued that "the partnership between Aquatica Experience and TeraPlast creates a powerful, long-term innovative force dedicated to addressing one of the most critical challenges of our time: the availability and equitable distribution of water resources."

This strategic step marks a significant expansion of TeraPlast's portfolio, transitioning from a manufacturer of water and wastewater transport solutions to a full-service provider of integrated water management solutions.

AEG has established itself as a key player in the market thanks to its innovative approach, offering end-to-end solutions from engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) to process digitalization using IoT technology. Its portfolio includes water quality monitoring and analysis, consumption optimization, remote control, and maintenance, as well as feasibility studies, design, and execution for water parks.

These services align with the increasingly stringent European standards on water quality in accordance with the Drinking Water Directive, which came into force in 2021.

The TeraPlast Group is composed of TeraPlast, TeraGlass, TeraPlast Recycling, TeraBio Pack, Palplast Moldova, the Wolfgang Freiler Group companies, Optiplast Croatia and Somplast.

Since July 2, 2008, TeraPlast has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the symbol TRP. The company's shares are included in the Bucharest Stock Exchange's BET benchmark index, the FTSE Russell Small Cap and Global All Cap indices, and the MSCI Frontier IMI (Investable Market Index).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/TeraPlast)