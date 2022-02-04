Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 08:39
Politics

Rising tensions within Romania's reformist party USR

04 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

According to sources quoted by News.ro, the tensions are rising within the reformist party USR, particularly between party president Dacian Ciolos and a group controlled by Dan Barna.

The party leader is accused of not having immediate reactions to the current political scandals. At the same time, Ciolos complains about the lack of control in the party because most of the leading positions are held by Dan Barna's supporters.

In a meeting of the party leadership held on February 3, Dacian Ciolos proposed a political program that would increase his power in the party and threatened to resign unless his requests were approved. Dan Barna reacted, expressing hopes that Ciolos wouldn't resign - at the same time refusing the requests expressed by Ciolos.

"It was a bit of a surprise at the National Bureau meeting that the party president, according to the state, presented a program with several points of view related to how various changes should be made in the structure and functioning of the party. The surprising thing was that he would resign unless his requests were approved. Which was a surprise to my colleagues because he is the newly elected president, we expected to discuss the program and the USR strategy to confirm the consistent opposition party alternative we represent," Dan Barna told Digi24 TV station.

He announced that the next meeting of the National Bureau would be held on Monday, February 7.

Barna also said he hopes that Ciolos will not resign. "I hope we don't get there, and [his strategy] is just a way of trying to promote a program that is unacceptable for what USR is."

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 12/23/2021 - 13:02
28 December 2021
RI +
2021 political year in review: A tough year for Romania, with unexpected power shifts and months of uncertainty
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 08:39
Politics

Rising tensions within Romania's reformist party USR

04 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

According to sources quoted by News.ro, the tensions are rising within the reformist party USR, particularly between party president Dacian Ciolos and a group controlled by Dan Barna.

The party leader is accused of not having immediate reactions to the current political scandals. At the same time, Ciolos complains about the lack of control in the party because most of the leading positions are held by Dan Barna's supporters.

In a meeting of the party leadership held on February 3, Dacian Ciolos proposed a political program that would increase his power in the party and threatened to resign unless his requests were approved. Dan Barna reacted, expressing hopes that Ciolos wouldn't resign - at the same time refusing the requests expressed by Ciolos.

"It was a bit of a surprise at the National Bureau meeting that the party president, according to the state, presented a program with several points of view related to how various changes should be made in the structure and functioning of the party. The surprising thing was that he would resign unless his requests were approved. Which was a surprise to my colleagues because he is the newly elected president, we expected to discuss the program and the USR strategy to confirm the consistent opposition party alternative we represent," Dan Barna told Digi24 TV station.

He announced that the next meeting of the National Bureau would be held on Monday, February 7.

Barna also said he hopes that Ciolos will not resign. "I hope we don't get there, and [his strategy] is just a way of trying to promote a program that is unacceptable for what USR is."

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 12/23/2021 - 13:02
28 December 2021
RI +
2021 political year in review: A tough year for Romania, with unexpected power shifts and months of uncertainty
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks