Rising tensions within Romania's reformist party USR

According to sources quoted by News.ro, the tensions are rising within the reformist party USR, particularly between party president Dacian Ciolos and a group controlled by Dan Barna.

The party leader is accused of not having immediate reactions to the current political scandals. At the same time, Ciolos complains about the lack of control in the party because most of the leading positions are held by Dan Barna's supporters.

In a meeting of the party leadership held on February 3, Dacian Ciolos proposed a political program that would increase his power in the party and threatened to resign unless his requests were approved. Dan Barna reacted, expressing hopes that Ciolos wouldn't resign - at the same time refusing the requests expressed by Ciolos.

"It was a bit of a surprise at the National Bureau meeting that the party president, according to the state, presented a program with several points of view related to how various changes should be made in the structure and functioning of the party. The surprising thing was that he would resign unless his requests were approved. Which was a surprise to my colleagues because he is the newly elected president, we expected to discuss the program and the USR strategy to confirm the consistent opposition party alternative we represent," Dan Barna told Digi24 TV station.

He announced that the next meeting of the National Bureau would be held on Monday, February 7.

Barna also said he hopes that Ciolos will not resign. "I hope we don't get there, and [his strategy] is just a way of trying to promote a program that is unacceptable for what USR is."

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)