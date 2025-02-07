 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

M&A

Competition body to clear sale of Telekom Romania Mobile to Vodafone and Digi in H1

07 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Competition Council will clear the sale of Telekom Romania Mobile to Vodafone and Digi most likely in the first half of the year, but conditions will be imposed on the two buyers related to the degree of coverage and signal quality, the president of the Competition Council, Bogdan Chiriţoiu, said on February 6 quoted by Agerpres.

"That's what they're currently discussing with our team, how they're thinking about sharing the assets," Chirițoiu said.

Last October, Romanian telecom group Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI) announced that, following the decision of the local businessman Adrian Tomșa to withdraw from the initial transaction, it entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hellenic Telecommunications Organization(OTE) and Vodafone Romania having as subject matter the OTE divestment from its local mobile arm Telekom Romania Mobile Communications (TKRM).

According to the MoU, the parties intend "to carry out a series of interdependent operations and transactions pursuant to which Digi Romania will acquire certain assets from TKRM and Vodafone Romania will acquire indirectly the shares held by OTE in TKRM."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Consiliul Concurentei)

Normal
M&A

Competition body to clear sale of Telekom Romania Mobile to Vodafone and Digi in H1

07 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Competition Council will clear the sale of Telekom Romania Mobile to Vodafone and Digi most likely in the first half of the year, but conditions will be imposed on the two buyers related to the degree of coverage and signal quality, the president of the Competition Council, Bogdan Chiriţoiu, said on February 6 quoted by Agerpres.

"That's what they're currently discussing with our team, how they're thinking about sharing the assets," Chirițoiu said.

Last October, Romanian telecom group Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI) announced that, following the decision of the local businessman Adrian Tomșa to withdraw from the initial transaction, it entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hellenic Telecommunications Organization(OTE) and Vodafone Romania having as subject matter the OTE divestment from its local mobile arm Telekom Romania Mobile Communications (TKRM).

According to the MoU, the parties intend "to carry out a series of interdependent operations and transactions pursuant to which Digi Romania will acquire certain assets from TKRM and Vodafone Romania will acquire indirectly the shares held by OTE in TKRM."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Consiliul Concurentei)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 February 2025
Macro
InterCapital: Credit rating downgrades for Romania underscore concerns over fiscal stability
07 February 2025
Justice
Romanian tax agency, Finance Ministry launch investigations after inspectors reportedly concealed Nordis irregularities
07 February 2025
Culture
Romania’s Harghita County receives European Region of Gastronomy 2027 title
07 February 2025
Business
Carrefour Romania temporarily cuts prices as regional boycott wave spreads
07 February 2025
Macro
Romania sees OECD membership possible in 2026
06 February 2025
Politics
Romania's former Liberal leader and PM Nicolae Ciucă steps down from MP seat
06 February 2025
Macro
Erste Research says more fiscal corrections are needed in Romania, but downgrade can be avoided
06 February 2025
Justice
Five people placed under preventive arrest in Romanian case targeting real estate developer Nordis