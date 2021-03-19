Telekom Romania investigated for possible abuse of dominant position

Romania's Competition Council is currently investigating whether Telekom Romania Communications - the fixed-line telecom operator that Deutsche Telekom is in the process of selling to Orange - has abused its dominant position.

Particularly, the competition body investigates the sharp rise in the fees charged by Telekom Romania Communications in 2019 for issuing construction approvals in areas where its networks might have been impacted by new buildings, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In case the body finds the company abused its position, the fine might reach up to 10% of its turnover (EUR 580 mln in 2019).

The competition body stressed that its investigations are at an early stage and that no wrongdoing has been established yet.

(Photo source: Tobias Arherger/Dreamstime.com)