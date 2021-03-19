Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/19/2021 - 08:55
Business

Telekom Romania investigated for possible abuse of dominant position

19 March 2021
Romania's Competition Council is currently investigating whether Telekom Romania Communications - the fixed-line telecom operator that Deutsche Telekom is in the process of selling to Orange - has abused its dominant position.

Particularly, the competition body investigates the sharp rise in the fees charged by Telekom Romania Communications in 2019 for issuing construction approvals in areas where its networks might have been impacted by new buildings, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In case the body finds the company abused its position, the fine might reach up to 10% of its turnover (EUR 580 mln in 2019).

The competition body stressed that its investigations are at an early stage and that no wrongdoing has been established yet.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Tobias Arherger/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
