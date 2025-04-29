 

Romanian jewellery retailer Teilor pulls out from three foreign markets

29 April 2025

Teilor Holding Group, with several bond issues traded at the Bucharest Exchange, announced on April 28 that it has decided to close its jewellery stores in the Czech Republic, Poland, and Hungary, due to the lack of medium and long-term prospects in these markets. The holding is still active abroad in Bulgaria.

The announcement made by the company comes with a presentation of the financial results achieved in 2024. 

Teilor is a group of companies that includes the luxury jewellery chain Teilor, the financial lending company Invest Intermed GF IFN, Invest Intermed Gold, a company that sells gold jewellery, and Teilor Invest Exchange.

The holding reported, at a consolidated level, a turnover of RON 523.6 million, an increase of 27% compared to 2023, and an EBITDA of RON 82.5 million, an increase of 21%. 

The normalized net profit, after adjusting for the effects of the consolidation mechanism and the depreciations related to the subsidiaries in liquidation, stood at RON 28.9 million, down 11% compared to the previous year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

