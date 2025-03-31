Romanian jewelry chain Teilor lists euro-denominated bonds on Bucharest Stock Exchange

Teilor Holding, the company operating the Teilor jewelry store chain, is on track to list its two corporate bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday, April 13. The bonds, which will go on the AeRO Multilateral Trading System, have a total aggregated value of nearly EUR 4.5 million, and were sold in October last year.

The most valuable of these is the euro-denominated issue with an annual interest rate of 8.5%, maturing in 2029 (TEI29E), totaling EUR 2.93 euros. The other bond (TEI29) also matures in 2029 and offers an interest of 9.5% payable semi-annually in the Romanian leu.

The funds raised from investors will be used to support the consolidation of the jewelry store network, the new sustainable luxury brand DAAR, and the opening of new agencies for the MoneyGold group of companies.

“Moving forward, we will prioritize resources in areas with the highest growth potential, allowing the Group to offer top-tier products and services, from Teilor’s luxury jewelry and DAAR’s sustainable jewelry to MoneyGold’s diverse financial and retail services,” said Mircea Varga, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Teilor Holding, cited by Profit.ro.

Teilor Holding previously listed two corporate bond issues on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange at the end of 2021, both maturing in 2026.

The euro-denominated issue is valued at EUR 6.27 million (TEI26E) with a fixed interest rate of 5.75%, while the national currency-denominated issue amounts to RON 14 million, with a fixed annual interest coupon of 8.25%. Both are currently trading below nominal value.

Teilor is an international luxury jewelry chain with a 25-year tradition. Present in Romania, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic, the company operates 65 physical stores.

(Photo source: Bursa de Valori Bucuresti on Facebook)