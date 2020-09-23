Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business
Romanian face mask producer can cover domestic demand alone
23 September 2020
Romanian company Techtex from Maramures county can produce 50 million surgical masks per month, covering Romania's whole need for medical protection devices, the Economy Ministry announced, quoting Ioan Filip, president of the Taparo Group, which controls Techtex.

The company recently delivered five million face masks to the Health Ministry that have been distributed to the local authorities across the country for the local elections on September 27.

"We can produce 50 million surgical, FFP2, and FFP3 masks per month. And at this moment, we have the necessary stocks to cover Romania's needs," Ioan Filip said in a press release.

Techtex has invested massively this year in high-performance machinery to produce medical textiles, masks, and protective equipment, such as gloves, capes, boots, gowns, and coveralls.

Techtex is the first Romanian company to produce protective equipment and the only producer of filter material and polypropylene nonwoven fabric in Romania.

(Photo source: Freerlaw/Dreamstime.com)

