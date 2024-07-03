Techsylvania 2024: over 3500 people gathered to be at the forefront of innovation along speakers from: NASA, Interpol, NATO, Mobileye, WPP, Grab

News from Companies

Techsylvania made waves once again in the world of innovation at its 11th edition held in Cluj-Napoca on June 26th and 27th, 2024. Over 50 local and international speakers took the stage at Techsylvania, addressing pressing questions about the future.

Here are some highlights from this year's edition:

Mircea Geoană, Deputy Secretary General of NATO, opened the second day of the conference by stating, "The world is transforming like never before in history. Technology and biotechnology have an immensely transformative impact. [...] For the first time in history, we are on the brink of inventing materials that do not exist in Mendeleev's table. Imagine the profound transformation this will bring."

Dr. Christyl Johnson from NASA Goddard Space Flight Center shed light on the next steps toward life on Mars, discussing NASA's cutting-edge technologies and the major obstacles that need to be overcome.

Nina Jane Patel, Metaverse Expert for Interpol, captivated the audience with her theme, "Decoding the 3D Metaverse: Embracing Opportunities and Mitigating Risks." Nina emphasized, "Virtual worlds are rapidly advancing and becoming integral to every aspect of our lives — in our homes, classrooms, workplaces, and across various industries. Governments must collaborate with schools to educate children and teenagers, prioritizing their safety."

Rutger de Waard, Co-Founder of Rootline, underscored, "Sell your value before discussing price because if you sell solely on price, it reduces everything to price."

One of history's most significant early-stage investors, Shervin Pishevar (Edison Fund), with $3 billion in distributed profits and an 88% IRR, discussed the future of technology and AI, along with investment strategies.

Representatives from companies such as Superbet, Mobileye, WPP, Fortune, Mark Cuban Companies, and Grab participated in dedicated Q&A sessions, addressing each audience question in depth and expanding on their conference topics.

A key feature of Techsylvania's first day was its technical workshops. These included a session led by Tamas Biro and Dacian Lucaci from Accenture, exploring how integrating simulation with PLM and PLI can revolutionize the design process.

Techsylvania 2024 served as a thriving ecosystem for startup founders. Over 35 early-stage businesses showcased their products and ideas in Startup Alley. Entrepreneurs seized the opportunity to present their innovative products and services to an audience deeply immersed in innovation and business, including potential investors, partners, and mentors. This area became a hub of creativity, fostering connections and offering valuable resources to support the growth of these fledgling companies.

Organizers of Techsylvania are already preparing for the 2025 edition. Co-founder Oana Petruș expressed, "Each year, the Techsylvania ecosystem expands, driving us to reach higher. The positive feedback from this year means a lot to us and fuels us with the energy needed to push this concept even further. We are taking a brief pause to regroup, but we are already planning for a bigger and better Techsylvania 2025, so stay tuned!"

Supporting the Techsylvania organizing team at this edition were partners committed to advancing innovation and technology. UniCredit Bank, Happening, and Google stood out as the three main partners.

UniCredit Bank, a member of UniCredit Group, through its strategic partnership with Techsylvania reconfirms its position as a partner of the Romanian entrepreneurship ecosystem for the third consecutive year. The bank supports startup projects through specially designed programs and access to an extensive network of partners and investors, contributing to the development of the Romanian tech ecosystem. The collaboration with Techsylvania demonstrates UniCredit Bank's commitment to innovation and local entrepreneurship, as well as its active involvement in fostering sustainable solutions and an environment conducive to the development of startups.

Happening chose to support Techsylvania through a partnership driven by their belief in promoting innovation and collaboration within the tech community. Their partnership aims to contribute to the growth and development of the tech ecosystem, inspiring new ideas that will shape the future of sports entertainment and beyond.

The partnership between Google and Techsylvania underscores the commitment of both entities to promoting technology and innovation. At the event, Google supported initiatives that promote artificial intelligence, recognizing the crucial moment we are in and the impact of decisions made by governments, industry, and civil society on the future. Google aims to stimulate Romania's economy through educational programs and training, thereby supporting business growth and innovation in startups.

The list of supporters of innovation and technology at Techsylvania included: Hasna, Deloitte Technology Delivery Center, eBury, MTD Technology, METRO.digital, PPC, Accenture, L'Oréal Romania, Profi, United Media Services, Mobileye, European Innovation Council, 18GYM, DaPino, Hansen, Laurentiu, Laurentiu & Associates, Freshbyte, Profit.ro, Radio Guerilla.

Techsylvania is Romania’s largest platform for growth through technology and one of the most significant technology events in Eastern Europe. Specialists from around the world debate revolutionary ideas in a space that fosters valuable interactions among large Romanian companies, entrepreneurs, startups, and investment funds. Created in 2014 by Oana Petruș and Vlad Ciurcă, Techsylvania has brought together over 25,000 technology and business enthusiasts in Cluj over the past 10 years.

For more information and updates, visit https://techsylvania.com

