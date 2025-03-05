Justice

Tate brothers face new investigation in Florida after leaving Romania

05 March 2025

Florida’s attorney general announced on social media that his office launched a criminal investigation into British-American influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, just days after the two arrived in the US from Romania, the Associated Press reported. 

James Uthmeier, the state’s attorney general, said on X that his office has issued search warrants and subpoenas in connection with the case.

“Last week, I directed my office to work with our law enforcement partners to conduct a preliminary inquiry into Andrew and Tristan Tate. Based on a thorough review of the evidence, I’ve directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution to execute search warrants and issue subpoenas in the now-active criminal investigation into the Tate brothers,” reads James Uthmeier’s announcement.

The Tates departed Romania early Thursday morning, February 27, aboard a private jet bound for the United States after the authorities modified their judicial control, lifting the travel ban but maintaining other legal obligations. They are being investigated on several charges by Romanian prosecutors related to human trafficking, rape, and other offenses. 

After the pair arrived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Republican governor Ron DeSantis said they were not welcome in his state and that his administration was conducting a preliminary inquiry into them.

Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested near Bucharest in December 2022 on charges of human trafficking and sexual abuse, among others. They are currently under investigation in Romania in two separate cases handled by DIICOT. However, they have repeatedly denied the allegations.

Earlier this month, the Financial Times reported that the Trump administration had been pressuring Romanian authorities to lift travel restrictions on the Tate brothers. However, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said that the United States made no request to Romania regarding the legal status of the well-known influencers.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Pană Tudor)

