Tate brothers “have every interest in returning to Romania,” justice minister says

Romanian justice minister Radu Marinescu said during an interview that Andrew and Tristan Tate, who left Romania after their travel ban was lifted, have every interest in returning to comply with judicial procedures. The two are investigated for human trafficking and other offenses, including rape.

The minister argued that the brothers have always claimed that they are innocent, and returning to face the courts will be a way to prove that. He also said that if someone evades justice and violates preventive measures there is a risk of a criminal conviction.

"If they do not return, the consequence provided by procedure is very clear. Judicial control will be replaced with another measure, which could even be preventive detention, and (...) if someone evades justice and violates preventive measures, judicial procedures will continue, and there is a risk of a criminal conviction," Marinescu said, as quoted by News.ro.

The Tate brothers being granted leave to travel abroad - and subsequently leaving on February 27 - was received with anger in Romania and the United States, where the two went. After the pair arrived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Republican governor Ron DeSantis said they are not welcome in his state and that his administration is conducting a preliminary inquiry into them, according to the Associated Press.

Back in Romania, Marinescu pointed out that the brothers had requested the revocation of the judicial control, which was denied, but the specific obligation not to leave Romanian territory was removed. This legally allows them to travel but also obliges them to return to Romania to comply with ongoing judicial procedures

“I believe they have every interest in returning to Romania and complying with judicial procedures, especially since, from what I have seen in some public statements, they consider themselves innocent. And in that case, a person who considers themselves innocent should face justice," said Radu Marinescu.

Earlier in February, Financial Times reported that the Trump administration had been pressuring Romanian authorities to lift travel restrictions on the Tate brothers. However, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said that the United States made no request to Romania regarding the legal status of the well-known influencers.

(Photo source: Radu Marienescu on Facebook and Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)