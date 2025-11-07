Romania's Tarom requests another tranche under EUR 45 mln restructuring state aid

Romania’s flag carrier, Tarom, has requested the government to disburse a new tranche of restructuring state aid approved in 2024 to address the current liquidity deficit, Profit.ro reported.

The company argued that, because of late payment penalties and other claims of the creditors, its cash flow can be destabilised, ultimately leading to the failure of the entire restructuring process.

Following a European Commission Decision, the Romanian government granted an individual restructuring state aid to Tarom, in the amount of up to RON 227 million (EUR 45.59 million). Out of this, RON 113 million was disbursed in 2023-2024, with no disbursement envisaged for 2025.

Tarom reported a gross profit of RON 292.2 million (EUR 58 million) in 2024, as a result of implementing the measures included in the restructuring plan, which will partially cover the losses from previous years.

For 2025, the company forecasts a gross profit of only RON 2.38 million.

(Photo source: Johnypan/Dreamstime.com)