Transport

Romania's Tarom requests another tranche under EUR 45 mln restructuring state aid

07 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s flag carrier, Tarom, has requested the government to disburse a new tranche of restructuring state aid approved in 2024 to address the current liquidity deficit, Profit.ro reported.

The company argued that, because of late payment penalties and other claims of the creditors, its cash flow can be destabilised, ultimately leading to the failure of the entire restructuring process.

Following a European Commission Decision, the Romanian government granted an individual restructuring state aid to Tarom, in the amount of up to RON 227 million (EUR 45.59 million). Out of this, RON 113 million was disbursed in 2023-2024, with no disbursement envisaged for 2025.

Tarom reported a gross profit of RON 292.2 million (EUR 58 million) in 2024, as a result of implementing the measures included in the restructuring plan, which will partially cover the losses from previous years.

For 2025, the company forecasts a gross profit of only RON 2.38 million.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Johnypan/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Transport

Romania's Tarom requests another tranche under EUR 45 mln restructuring state aid

07 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s flag carrier, Tarom, has requested the government to disburse a new tranche of restructuring state aid approved in 2024 to address the current liquidity deficit, Profit.ro reported.

The company argued that, because of late payment penalties and other claims of the creditors, its cash flow can be destabilised, ultimately leading to the failure of the entire restructuring process.

Following a European Commission Decision, the Romanian government granted an individual restructuring state aid to Tarom, in the amount of up to RON 227 million (EUR 45.59 million). Out of this, RON 113 million was disbursed in 2023-2024, with no disbursement envisaged for 2025.

Tarom reported a gross profit of RON 292.2 million (EUR 58 million) in 2024, as a result of implementing the measures included in the restructuring plan, which will partially cover the losses from previous years.

For 2025, the company forecasts a gross profit of only RON 2.38 million.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Johnypan/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 November 2025
Politics
Romanian Social Democrats elect new leadership, only one candidate running for party leader
07 November 2025
Environment
Environment Ministry plans shift to real-time air quality reporting in Romania
07 November 2025
Justice
Update: Management of Romania’s steel plant Liberty Galați under investigation for tax evasion, embezzlement
07 November 2025
Defense
Defense minister says Romania is testing Merops anti-drone system
07 November 2025
Business
Makita to relocate production operations from China to Romania
07 November 2025
M&A
Romania's Competition Council expresses concerns about Schwarz group taking over local retailer La Cocoș
07 November 2025
Events
Madrigal Choir unveils 2025 Christmas tour across seven cities in Romania
06 November 2025
Defense
Elite NATO pilot training in US features a Romanian as the youngest trainer