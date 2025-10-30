Transport

Romanian airline Tarom posts EUR 60 mln gross profit in 2024 after years of losses

30 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's state-owned airline Tarom reported a gross profit of RON 292.3 million (nearly EUR 60 million) for 2024, marking its first major turnaround after several consecutive years of financial losses, Economica.net reported. The improvement follows the implementation of the company's restructuring plan approved by the European Commission, alongside a new business strategy aimed at restoring profitability and reducing accumulated losses.

According to the Income and Expenditure Budget published by the Ministry of Transport, Tarom's return to profitability was supported by cost optimisation, network adjustments, and fleet modernisation measures included in the restructuring programme.

For 2025, however, the company forecasts a sharp drop in profit to RON 2.4 million, reflecting lower projected revenues of RON 1.9 billion, down 16% year on year, due to the planned reduction of unprofitable routes and activities. 

Despite the expected decline in gross profit, Tarom anticipates maintaining operational efficiency, with an estimated positive EBITDA of RON244.8mn under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The management said the focus in 2025 will remain on consolidating operational stability and continuing the financial recovery process initiated under the EU-approved restructuring framework.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Transport

Romanian airline Tarom posts EUR 60 mln gross profit in 2024 after years of losses

30 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's state-owned airline Tarom reported a gross profit of RON 292.3 million (nearly EUR 60 million) for 2024, marking its first major turnaround after several consecutive years of financial losses, Economica.net reported. The improvement follows the implementation of the company's restructuring plan approved by the European Commission, alongside a new business strategy aimed at restoring profitability and reducing accumulated losses.

According to the Income and Expenditure Budget published by the Ministry of Transport, Tarom's return to profitability was supported by cost optimisation, network adjustments, and fleet modernisation measures included in the restructuring programme.

For 2025, however, the company forecasts a sharp drop in profit to RON 2.4 million, reflecting lower projected revenues of RON 1.9 billion, down 16% year on year, due to the planned reduction of unprofitable routes and activities. 

Despite the expected decline in gross profit, Tarom anticipates maintaining operational efficiency, with an estimated positive EBITDA of RON244.8mn under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The management said the focus in 2025 will remain on consolidating operational stability and continuing the financial recovery process initiated under the EU-approved restructuring framework.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 October 2025
Healthcare
Romania built zero major burn treatment centers in 10 years since the Colectiv club fire
30 October 2025
Politics
Dăruiește Viață co-founder Oana Gheorghiu sworn in as Romania’s deputy prime minister
30 October 2025
Justice
Kremlin-linked figures reportedly intervene to block extradition of Romanian mercenary Horatiu Potra
30 October 2025
Tech
Romania's marketplace eMAG trusts China's Tencent for cloud hosting, AI services
30 October 2025
Transport
Romanian airline Tarom posts EUR 60 mln gross profit in 2024 after years of losses
30 October 2025
Defense
US reaffirms commitment to Romania after announcing troop reduction
29 October 2025
Justice
Romanian Parliament, police launch probes into Bucharest residential building explosion
29 October 2025
Transport
Wizz Air launches 25 new routes in Romania for 2025–2026 winter season