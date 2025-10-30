Romanian airline Tarom posts EUR 60 mln gross profit in 2024 after years of losses

Romania's state-owned airline Tarom reported a gross profit of RON 292.3 million (nearly EUR 60 million) for 2024, marking its first major turnaround after several consecutive years of financial losses, Economica.net reported. The improvement follows the implementation of the company's restructuring plan approved by the European Commission, alongside a new business strategy aimed at restoring profitability and reducing accumulated losses.

According to the Income and Expenditure Budget published by the Ministry of Transport, Tarom's return to profitability was supported by cost optimisation, network adjustments, and fleet modernisation measures included in the restructuring programme.

For 2025, however, the company forecasts a sharp drop in profit to RON 2.4 million, reflecting lower projected revenues of RON 1.9 billion, down 16% year on year, due to the planned reduction of unprofitable routes and activities.

Despite the expected decline in gross profit, Tarom anticipates maintaining operational efficiency, with an estimated positive EBITDA of RON244.8mn under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The management said the focus in 2025 will remain on consolidating operational stability and continuing the financial recovery process initiated under the EU-approved restructuring framework.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)