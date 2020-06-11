Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 08:32
Business

Romanian flag carrier Tarom asks Govt. for EUR 190 mln grant

06 November 2020
The Board of Directors of Romanian state-owned air carrier Tarom approved a memorandum asking for state aid, in the form of a grant of up to RON 924 million (EUR 191 mln), Bursa.ro reported.

The document has already reached the Government and was on the agenda of the meeting on November 5.

The grant would finance half of the five-year restructuring program, with the rest of the financing being provided by the company from its own sources. The restructuring program includes fleet renewal, commercial optimization, and attracting additional revenue, following the implementation of a strategy for the separation of ancillary services.

The state aid has to be notified to the European Commission for endorsement. So far, the Commission allowed the Government to extend state guarantees for less than EUR 20 mln worth of loans, needed by Tarom to cover the losses incurred during the lockdown period this spring - one-third of the EUR 60 mln proposed by the Government.

The company had previously benefited from a state aid amounting to approximately EUR 36.7 mln, granted in the form of a loan from the Treasury, before the coronavirus pandemic, which should have covered the company's liquidity needs for the period March-August 2020, ensuring the normal operation until the implementation of a restructuring program. However, the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic complicated Tarom's financial situation, and the company used the EUR 36.7 mln for current expenditures.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

