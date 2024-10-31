Central Romania: Târgu-Mureș University of Medicine acquires shopping mall

The "George Emil Palade" University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science, and Technology (UMFST) recently purchased a former shopping mall in Târgu-Mureș for approximately EUR 10 million to convert it into more space for classes.

The acquisition is part of a larger strategy for expanding university infrastructure.

The mall will house the Faculty of Economics and Law, as well as the Faculty of Sciences and Letters.

“The demand for quality education is growing, and this infrastructure expansion was necessary to maintain standards and provide adequate conditions for students,” said professor Leonard Azamfirei, the university’s rector, cited by Ziarul Financial. “The mall provided already compartmentalized spaces suitable for meeting our expansion needs, and the purchase was economically justified,” he emphasized.

The "George Emil Palade" University of Medicine has approximately 11,000 students, many of them foreign, and sees a constant increase in enrollment numbers.

Alongside investments in space acquisitions, UMF Târgu-Mureș is in the process of constructing a smart university hospital, an investment of approximately EUR 32 million, which will add 660 new beds to the healthcare system.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Universitatea de Medicină, Farmacie, Științe și Tehnologie on Facebook)