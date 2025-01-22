Monica Tamaș appointed GM of Unilever Romania and Moldova

Monica Tamaș has been appointed general manager of Unilever Romania and Moldova beginning January 2025.

She will oversee the local strategy and investment initiatives "aimed at optimizing Unilever's performance within the Home Care, Beauty and Personal Care, and Nutrition sectors across Romania and Moldova."

Tamaș joined Unilever Romania in 2013, following roles in leading FMCG companies. After spending eight years at Unilever South Central Europe, she assumed regional responsibilities in the Home Care division as East Europe Category Lead. She later advanced to Chief Marketing Officer for East Europe and the DACH region. Most recently, she led the Home Care operations for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

"Unilever maintains a strong presence in the Romanian and Moldovan markets, and I firmly believe in the exceptional potential for growth. My aim is to work closely with the team to create greater value for our consumers and partners through investments in innovation, high-quality brands, and premium products," Tamaș said.

In Romania and Moldova, Unilever operates in the food, personal care, and home care sectors through Unilever South Central Europe and Unilever Romania.

(Photo: the company)

