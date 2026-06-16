Symfonia Group unifies Romanian operations under local leadership

Symfonia Group, a Central European cloud and AI-powered software company, announced it would consolidate its Romanian operations under a single local leadership.

As such, its two Romanian companies, Softeh Plus and NextUp, are integrated into a single organization under the leadership of Roxana Epure as CEO of Symfonia in Romania.

The consolidation creates a unified platform for deploying Symfonia's AI capabilities across the Romanian market at scale, the company said

The unified entity serves over 30,000 daily active users across healthcare, pharma, construction, insurance, manufacturing, and services. It combines Softeh Plus's position as Romania's health-tech leader, present in eight of the ten largest private hospitals, with NextUp's cloud ERP and payroll platform serving over 6,000 SME clients.

Both companies were built in Romania, in close collaboration with local clients, and have a track record of adapting their products in real time to the realities of the Romanian market.

“Romania is a strategic pillar in building an AI-driven software champion from Central Europe. We are combining European technology standards with deep local knowledge, and backing it with AI that makes business software genuinely intelligent. Roxana is exactly the leader to make this real for Romanian businesses. We see ourselves as an enabler, as a company which can accelerate, invest in technology, and invest in people to leverage capabilities. We build on the strong local DNA Roxana has and on her great understanding of what we need to do together in order to create not just a company for Romania. We believe that if the business works in Romania, it should as well work in Poland and in the European Union, because the markets are becoming one big market,” Piotr Ciski, CEO, Symfonia Group (pictured right), said.

In Romania, Symfonia positions itself as “a digital backbone for the local economy, an integrated platform combining ERP, HR, payroll, and industry-specific solutions into intelligent, AI-powered workflows.”

The approach is particularly relevant in Romania's fast-evolving regulatory environment. With over 600 legislative changes impacting business software in the past two years, including mandatory e-invoicing (e-Factura), SAF-T, and e-Transport, Symfonia builds compliance directly into its platform, with AI that adapts automatically to regulatory change, the company explains.

“What we bring to this new chapter is over 30 years of Romanian DNA, with products built side by side with our clients, shaped by their real needs and updated as fast as regulations change. We are pragmatic: we solve the practical problems that Romanian businesses face today. What entrepreneurs need today is doing better and faster what they already do without losing the important trains. Everything that we do and develop is alongside the clients, with pragmatism as the most important filter. Now, with Symfonia's European scale, cloud, and AI capabilities behind us, we can do this faster and smarter than ever,” Roxana Epure, CEO, Symfonia in Romania (pictured left), explained.

Romania currently ranks 25th out of 27 EU countries in business cloud adoption, with 24.9% of companies using paid cloud services compared to a European average of 52.7%, according to 2025 data from Eurostat provided by the company. The gap represents a significant market opportunity for cloud-first providers, Symfonia said.

The company, which employs 1,600 in the group and close to 300 in Romania, also plans more hires locally.

"We need to have more engineers because demand for our products is high," Piotr Ciski explained. "Over the years, we will expand around 10% annually; it is also about the ability to absorb these people because they need to go through the training, and we also need to share our culture."

Symfonia Group, backed by private equity investors Accel-KKR and MidEuropa, acquired Romanian ERP systems producer Softeh Plus in 2024. Last year, it took over cloud-based ERP and payroll solutions for SME provider NextUp.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com