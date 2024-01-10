M&A

Leading Romanian supplier of ERP systems taken over by Polish group Symfonia

10 January 2024

Polish group Symfonia, with investment funds Accel-KKR (from Silicon Valley) and MidEuropa (from Central Europe) behind it, will take over Romania's ERP systems producer Softeh Plus. The target company has an annual turnover of some EUR 7 million and 125 employees.

Softeh Plus will continue to operate independently, with the main objective of organically expanding its presence in the Romanian market.

Regarding the development plans of the new entity for the year 2023, a significant increase in turnover is anticipated, maintaining the double-digit growth rate recorded by Softeh Plus in recent years, namely the development of a long-term strategic plan to stimulate the continuous development of the Romanian market.

The acquisition in Romania marks the first step in Symfonia's international development plan. 

According to the representatives of Symfonia, the purchase decision is motivated by the "dominant position of the Softeh Plus company on the Romanian market, which stands out as a top supplier of ERP solutions in the medical and pharmaceutical sector, which is in a significant rise."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

