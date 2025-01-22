Majority of Romanians would support a nationalist presidential candidate, survey finds

Almost 70% of the respondents to a recent survey conducted by INSCOP Research on behalf of Funky Citizens would vote for a nationalist party or candidate for president who promotes religious values and supports traditional family values (up from 65.7% in January 2022). Meanwhile, 27.3% said they would not vote for such a party or candidate (down from 32.8% in January 2022).

Among those willing to vote for a nationalist party or presidential candidate (69.1% of the sample in December 2024), 33.1% would maintain their choice if such a party or candidate proposed policies leading to Romania's exit from the European Union. This represents about 23% of the total respondents. However, 61.6% would change their vote, and 5.3% did not know or did not answer.

In comparison, in January 2022, among those willing to vote for a nationalist party (65.7% of the sample), 39.7% said they would maintain their choice under the same conditions (approximately 26% of the total respondents), while 55.1% said they would not.

According to the same survey, among those willing to vote for a nationalist party or candidate for president (69.1% of the sample in December 2024), 16% would maintain their choice if such a party or candidate proposed closer relations with Russia, representing about 11% of the total respondents. On the other hand, 81% would change their vote.

In January 2022, by comparison, among those willing to vote for a nationalist party (65.7% of the sample), 26% said they would maintain their choice (approximately 17% of the total respondents), while 68.4% said they would not.

The same survey, released on January 21, showed that most Romanians believe Romania's political direction should be towards the West, namely pro-EU and pro-NATO. Also, most oppose the idea of a Ro-Exit, but over half think that Romania should defend its national interests when they conflict with the rules of the European Union.

The survey was conducted by INSCOP Research on behalf of Funky Citizens. Data was collected between December 16 and 23, 2024, using the CATI method (telephone interviews). The sample size was 1,000 people, stratified multistage, and representative of the significant socio-demographic categories (gender, age, occupation) for the non-institutionalized population of Romania, aged 18 and over.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Bogdan Buda)