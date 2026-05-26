Survey: Nearly 30% of Romanians plan to shop on international online platforms in 2026

Almost 30% of Romanians plan to shop on international online platforms in 2026, while marketplaces have become the main online shopping channel for most consumers, according to a new survey by courier company Cargus. The study also found growing openness toward artificial intelligence tools that simplify online shopping and delivery experiences.

The survey, conducted on more than 1,000 urban respondents, showed that 61% of consumers now primarily use online marketplaces for purchases, attracted by price comparisons, promotions, and access to a wider range of local and international products.

At the same time, digital experiences and automation are playing an increasingly important role in online commerce. More than 45% of respondents said they would like AI tools to compare offers and recommend better alternatives, while over 30% want technology capable of identifying suspicious or potentially fraudulent offers.

According to the same study, younger consumers are leading this shift. Nearly 66% of Generation Z respondents said marketplaces have become their main online shopping channel, while around 63% expressed interest in AI-powered shopping recommendations.

The survey also found that Romanian consumers remain pragmatic about automation, preferring AI and self-service tools when they save time or provide better control over orders and deliveries, while still valuing human support for complaints, cancellations, or payment-related issues.

Delivery services are also becoming increasingly important in consumer decisions. Nearly 72% of respondents said delivery influences their online shopping choices as much as or more than before, while 57% said courier experiences significantly affect their trust in online brands.

More than 86% of respondents said real-time parcel tracking, estimated delivery windows, and automated notifications are important or very important.

Meanwhile, free shipping also continues to shape buying behavior. Around 38% of respondents said they add extra products to their baskets in order to reach free delivery thresholds.

“The data shows that Romanians no longer choose only products, but entire digital ecosystems that offer them flexibility, control, and predictability. International marketplaces are gaining ground because they respond to the need for variety and competitive pricing, while AI-powered technologies are beginning to redefine the shopping and delivery experience,” said Belgin Bactali, CEO of Cargus.

“Consumers are no longer looking only for speed, but for coherent, seamless, and transparent digital experiences, from the moment they place an order through to delivery and post-purchase support. At the same time, consumers continue to want transparency, control, and human interaction when important situations arise or when issues need to be resolved quickly.”

The Cargus survey was conducted between February 12 and 27 on a sample of 1,013 respondents aged over 18, predominantly from urban areas, using the CAWI method - Computer Assisted Web Interviewing - through the iVox Research platform.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com