Survey: 7 out of 10 Romanians expect higher expenses in August due to holidays

Roughly 7 out of 10 Romanians estimate that they will spend more in August than in a usual month, and for almost half of them the difference is significant, as they anticipate expenses at least 26% higher, according to a survey conducted by Raiffeisen Bank Romania in partnership with Appinio.

Summer holidays, going out, and home projects weigh heavily on the budgets of Romanians. Around 61% of Romanians said they continued to allocate the most money to current expenses, while 40% say they spend more on outings and recreational activities, 39% on holidays in Romania, 33% on home renovations and improvements, and 32% on weekend trips and city breaks.

Even during the holiday season, current expenses remain the main source of financial pressure, as indicated by 18% of respondents. They are followed by holidays abroad or in Romania with 14% each, and home renovations or improvements with 13%.

However, respondents say holidays are the expense that brings them the greatest satisfaction. For 13%, the greatest satisfaction comes from investments in the home or personal comfort, while 19% mention recreational activities (organizing or participating in festive events, attending festivals).

When summer plans exceed the usual budget, Romanians primarily rely on money they have set aside. Around 32% say they will use savings made for this period, while 29% will reduce other current expenses.

Another 28% say they will give up some outings or activities, while 23% will postpone other important purchases. A total of 13% are considering using a credit card or paying in installments, and 7% a personal needs loan.

Among respondents who have close relatives or friends in the diaspora returning to Romania, 58% say these visits generate additional expenses to a large or very large extent, while 42% feel the impact to a small extent or not at all.

Asked how they would best describe their summer from the perspective of personal finances, Romanians indicated caution rather than financial exuberance. Around 21% say it is a summer without unusual expenses, while another 21% describe it as “the summer in which I keep the budget under control.” For 19%, however, it is “the summer of financial compromises.”

The research on Romanians’ summer spending is part of the Despre Bani 1:1 series carried out by Raiffeisen Bank Romania. The survey was conducted in collaboration with Appinio, on a sample of 1,300 people aged between 18 and 65, representative at national level, in July 2026.

radu@romania-insider.com

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