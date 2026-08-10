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Survey: 7 out of 10 Romanians expect higher expenses in August due to holidays

10 August 2026

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Roughly 7 out of 10 Romanians estimate that they will spend more in August than in a usual month, and for almost half of them the difference is significant, as they anticipate expenses at least 26% higher, according to a survey conducted by Raiffeisen Bank Romania in partnership with Appinio.

Summer holidays, going out, and home projects weigh heavily on the budgets of Romanians. Around 61% of Romanians said they continued to allocate the most money to current expenses, while 40% say they spend more on outings and recreational activities, 39% on holidays in Romania, 33% on home renovations and improvements, and 32% on weekend trips and city breaks.

Even during the holiday season, current expenses remain the main source of financial pressure, as indicated by 18% of respondents. They are followed by holidays abroad or in Romania with 14% each, and home renovations or improvements with 13%.

However, respondents say holidays are the expense that brings them the greatest satisfaction. For 13%, the greatest satisfaction comes from investments in the home or personal comfort, while 19% mention recreational activities (organizing or participating in festive events, attending festivals).

When summer plans exceed the usual budget, Romanians primarily rely on money they have set aside. Around 32% say they will use savings made for this period, while 29% will reduce other current expenses.

Another 28% say they will give up some outings or activities, while 23% will postpone other important purchases. A total of 13% are considering using a credit card or paying in installments, and 7% a personal needs loan.

Among respondents who have close relatives or friends in the diaspora returning to Romania, 58% say these visits generate additional expenses to a large or very large extent, while 42% feel the impact to a small extent or not at all.

Asked how they would best describe their summer from the perspective of personal finances, Romanians indicated caution rather than financial exuberance. Around 21% say it is a summer without unusual expenses, while another 21% describe it as “the summer in which I keep the budget under control.” For 19%, however, it is “the summer of financial compromises.”

The research on Romanians’ summer spending is part of the Despre Bani 1:1 series carried out by Raiffeisen Bank Romania. The survey was conducted in collaboration with Appinio, on a sample of 1,300 people aged between 18 and 65, representative at national level, in July 2026.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ActionGP|Dreamstime.com)

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Macro

Survey: 7 out of 10 Romanians expect higher expenses in August due to holidays

10 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Roughly 7 out of 10 Romanians estimate that they will spend more in August than in a usual month, and for almost half of them the difference is significant, as they anticipate expenses at least 26% higher, according to a survey conducted by Raiffeisen Bank Romania in partnership with Appinio.

Summer holidays, going out, and home projects weigh heavily on the budgets of Romanians. Around 61% of Romanians said they continued to allocate the most money to current expenses, while 40% say they spend more on outings and recreational activities, 39% on holidays in Romania, 33% on home renovations and improvements, and 32% on weekend trips and city breaks.

Even during the holiday season, current expenses remain the main source of financial pressure, as indicated by 18% of respondents. They are followed by holidays abroad or in Romania with 14% each, and home renovations or improvements with 13%.

However, respondents say holidays are the expense that brings them the greatest satisfaction. For 13%, the greatest satisfaction comes from investments in the home or personal comfort, while 19% mention recreational activities (organizing or participating in festive events, attending festivals).

When summer plans exceed the usual budget, Romanians primarily rely on money they have set aside. Around 32% say they will use savings made for this period, while 29% will reduce other current expenses.

Another 28% say they will give up some outings or activities, while 23% will postpone other important purchases. A total of 13% are considering using a credit card or paying in installments, and 7% a personal needs loan.

Among respondents who have close relatives or friends in the diaspora returning to Romania, 58% say these visits generate additional expenses to a large or very large extent, while 42% feel the impact to a small extent or not at all.

Asked how they would best describe their summer from the perspective of personal finances, Romanians indicated caution rather than financial exuberance. Around 21% say it is a summer without unusual expenses, while another 21% describe it as “the summer in which I keep the budget under control.” For 19%, however, it is “the summer of financial compromises.”

The research on Romanians’ summer spending is part of the Despre Bani 1:1 series carried out by Raiffeisen Bank Romania. The survey was conducted in collaboration with Appinio, on a sample of 1,300 people aged between 18 and 65, representative at national level, in July 2026.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ActionGP|Dreamstime.com)

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