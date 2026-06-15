Greece tops list of 2026 holiday destinations among Romanians

Greece remains the main choice for the 2026 season among Romanian, while destinations such as Sardinia (Italy) and Mallorca (Spain) are gaining increasing ground, according to Romanian airline AnimaWings.

The most bookings for the 2026 summer season were recorded for Crete, Rhodes, Zakynthos, Corfu, and Kefalonia, islands that continued to attract tourists through the combination of beaches, developed tourist infrastructure, and easy access via direct flights.

At the same time, according to the company, Thessaloniki was among the destinations with the strongest growth this season, amid increased interest in holidays in northern Greece and easy access to the Olympus Riviera and Halkidiki, with numerous accommodation options for all budgets.

“Romanians are increasingly looking for direct flights, simple connections, and the possibility of departing on holiday from the airport closest to home. We are seeing a steady increase in demand from regional airports, and cities such as Sibiu, Brașov, Craiova, or Suceava are becoming increasingly relevant on the holiday flight map,” said Diana Dima, Chief Commercial Officer at AnimaWings.

After Greece, growing demand was recorded for Sardinia (Olbia) and Mallorca, two destinations that attract more and more Romanian tourists interested in premium holidays and experiences.

Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, and Iași were among the top Romanian cities with airports from which the highest number of tourists plan to fly to holiday destinations operated by AnimaWings in the 2026 summer season. At the same time, the company observed a steady increase in demand from regional airports, especially Sibiu, Brașov, Craiova, and Suceava.

Among the destinations with the best results were Sardinia, operated from Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara, Thessaloniki with flights from Cluj-Napoca and Iași, Kefalonia from Timișoara, Mallorca from Iași, as well as Crete, available from Sibiu and Suceava.

Although most bookings were made during Early Booking campaigns, the company still observed strong interest in bookings made in May and June, with tourists still benefiting from numerous travel options to the main summer destinations.

AnimaWings data showed that the average value of a flight ticket booked in advance for summer tourist flights was approximately EUR 150–220 per person round trip. For last-minute bookings, the average ticket reached about EUR 250 per passenger round trip, with differences influenced by destination, travel period, and booking time.

A 7-night stay continued to be the dominant choice for most holiday destinations operated by AnimaWings. At the same time, the company noted growing interest in 10- and 14-night holidays, especially among families and for island destinations such as Crete, Rhodes, and Zakynthos.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Michal Bednarek|Dreamstime.com)