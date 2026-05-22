Survey: Four in ten Romanians opt for early elections, a quarter of voters oppose pro-Western orientation

Four in ten Romanians believe that organising early elections would be the best option for settling the current political crisis, according to the Informat.ro - INSCOP Research Barometer, conducted between May 11-14. President Nicusor Dan has categorically ruled out this option, narrowing his room for negotiations with the main political parties for the formation of a ruling majority.

The director of INSCOP Research, Remus Ştefureac, stated that at this moment, there is no critical majority in favour of early elections, according to Economica.net.

The early elections scenario tends to be backed by voters of the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), who also form the largest part of the 26.2% electorate against Romania’s pro-EU and pro-Western orientation.

At the same time, over half of those polled prefer the formation of a new government based on the current parties in Parliament – an alternative currently under consideration by president Dan.

Regarding "solutions for overcoming the political crisis," 50.7% of respondents support the formation of a new government, while 41.3% opt for early elections. Approximately 8% did not provide an answer.

Support for forming a new government is higher among PSD, PNL, and USR voters, people over 60, those with higher education, and urban residents. In contrast, early elections are preferred especially by AUR voters, men, people aged 45-59, and private sector employees.

Regarding the direction of the future government, 65.6% of respondents believe that Romania should maintain its pro-European and pro-Western course, while 26.2% believe that this direction should not be continued. The non-response rate is 8.2%.

Support for the pro-European orientation is stronger among PSD, PNL, and USR voters, people over 60, those with higher education, and residents of Bucharest. On the other hand, AUR voters and people with a low level of education have a higher degree of scepticism towards this direction, the barometer data also reveals.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)