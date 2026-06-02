Survey: Majority of Romanians want closer ties with EU states, opinions divided on US

A majority of Romanians want the country to establish closer ties with states such as France and Germany, but opinions are divided on relations with the United States under the Trump administration, according to an Avangarde poll cited by Digi24.

Specifically, 66.7% of Romanians want closer ties with the EU, while 24.9% reject this idea.

On the other hand, the percentage of those who would like better relations with the United States of America is lower. Around 42.8% said that Romania should move closer to the Trump administration, while 45.6% said that this should not happen.

The survey was conducted through telephone opinion polls (CATI) between May 22 and May 31. A total of 900 adults from Romania participated, and the margin of error is ±3.4%.

The data came as Romanian politicians have, in the last year, pointed to a clearer divide between those who support closer ties to the EU and those who favor the Trump administration. While the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has sought to please its European allies in the Party of European Socialists while pursuing closer relations with the US, center-right parties like the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR) have seemed to favor EU partners more clearly.

At the same time, president Nicusor Dan has been striving to develop a stronger relationship with the US. The far-right party Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) has remained a consistent critic of the EU and a supporter of Donald Trump.

An earlier survey by INSCOP Research showed that French president Emmanuel Macron enjoyed the most trust among Romanians, with 32.9%, followed by Maia Sandu (28.6%) and Donald Trump (24.8%).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vladescu Bogdan|Dreamstime.com)