Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/22/2021 - 08:26
Business

Study: Online retail to rise by 15% this year in Romania

22 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of trade generated by e-commerce will keep rising and record an annual increase rate of at least 15% this year, providing a robust growth context to the local stores, VTEX Romania estimates in a report.

Romania is undergoing a stage of accelerated digitalization, with direct effects on traditional retail that will increasingly migrate to online channels.

"Currently there are a maximum of 100 online stores on the local market that receive over 1,000 orders per day, but in the next 3 years their number will triple," said Cristi Movila, Growth Leader Eastern Europe VTEX, Adevarul reported.

He expects to see a greater acceleration and a strong increase in investments in digitalization, technology and services of established players in the field. Also, in the medium term, the VTEX representative estimates that the market will concentrate around marketplaces, the global trend being to consolidate the shopping cart in one place.

"Consumers will have favorite shopping destinations and will want to make all purchases in one place," said Cristi Movila.

Malls will focus on omnichannel strategies and business models to support the trade affected by the pandemic and ensure the survival of the sector.

"While before the pandemic many retailers privileged their own sales channels, for better control of the customer and brand experience, now the marketplaces become a very good solution for medium and small retailers. On the other hand, we will witness the emergence of new marketplaces, supported by large retailers, which are entering the advanced stage of development and want to offer customers access to a wide range of products,” reads the VTEX analysis.  

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 14:12
24 August 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Fresh food just a click away: Two Romanian entrepreneurs' online alternative to the traditional farmers' markets
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/22/2021 - 08:26
Business

Study: Online retail to rise by 15% this year in Romania

22 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of trade generated by e-commerce will keep rising and record an annual increase rate of at least 15% this year, providing a robust growth context to the local stores, VTEX Romania estimates in a report.

Romania is undergoing a stage of accelerated digitalization, with direct effects on traditional retail that will increasingly migrate to online channels.

"Currently there are a maximum of 100 online stores on the local market that receive over 1,000 orders per day, but in the next 3 years their number will triple," said Cristi Movila, Growth Leader Eastern Europe VTEX, Adevarul reported.

He expects to see a greater acceleration and a strong increase in investments in digitalization, technology and services of established players in the field. Also, in the medium term, the VTEX representative estimates that the market will concentrate around marketplaces, the global trend being to consolidate the shopping cart in one place.

"Consumers will have favorite shopping destinations and will want to make all purchases in one place," said Cristi Movila.

Malls will focus on omnichannel strategies and business models to support the trade affected by the pandemic and ensure the survival of the sector.

"While before the pandemic many retailers privileged their own sales channels, for better control of the customer and brand experience, now the marketplaces become a very good solution for medium and small retailers. On the other hand, we will witness the emergence of new marketplaces, supported by large retailers, which are entering the advanced stage of development and want to offer customers access to a wide range of products,” reads the VTEX analysis.  

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 14:12
24 August 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Fresh food just a click away: Two Romanian entrepreneurs' online alternative to the traditional farmers' markets
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption
18 February 2021
Entertainment
Wild Danube: Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley starts work on new movie
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
18 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
My Romania Story - Janneke Klop (Dutch): I could travel the world but Romania keeps tugging at my heart
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments