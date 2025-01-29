2,000 high school and university students to develop cybersecurity skills at UNbreakable Romania 2025

UNbreakable Romania, one of the largest cybersecurity education programs for high school and university students, announced the launch of registrations for its 8th edition. Organizers also announced the aim of attracting 2,000 participants and connecting them with the cybersecurity business environment.

UNbreakable gives participants direct access to companies seeking talent for jobs or internships and can benefit from collaboration opportunities with industry specialists. The top performers will also win prizes worth over EUR 8,000.

“In 2024, the global cybersecurity workforce gap reached a record high, with 4.7 million experts needed, according to the CyberSecurity Workforce study conducted by (ISC). In this context, the 8th edition of UNbreakable Romania continues to train the next generation of young talents, building a solid foundation of future cybersecurity professionals,” the program press release notes.

The 2025 edition of UNbreakable Romania starts January 29, and will once again take place on the CyberEDU educational platform, developed by Bit Sentinel and supported by Orange. The platform offers a wealth of resources designed to train the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.

Last year, UNbreakable set a new participation record, with over 1,400 young people joining the program. Among them, 839 actively competed in the individual competition, 93% of whom were under the age of 25, and around 80% expressed interest in internships and job opportunities in cybersecurity.

For 2025, UNbreakable aims to attract nearly 2,000 participants and connect them to employers. The first step toward this goal is organizing a series of local Capture the Flag (CTF) preparation competitions in major cities across the country, leading up to the program’s first official competition.

“By creating new activities and actively involving local communities, we aim to make cybersecurity education and practice more accessible while building a solid foundation of talent. We are confident that, in the coming years, these young people will evolve from valuable juniors to experts, ready to contribute to the development of a top-tier cybersecurity industry in Romania,” said Andrei Avădănei, CEO of Bit Sentinel.

Meanwhile, participants can prepare through the online bootcamp, gaining access to both theoretical and practical resources, as well as cybersecurity experts and former participants who will host webinars on relevant topics, offering support to refine skills or even career advice.

Two online competitions will follow: the individual competition, from March 28 to 30, and the team competition, from April 11 to 13. For the third consecutive year, the top 3 male winners and the top 3 female winners of the individual competition will automatically qualify for the final of the Romanian Cyber Security Challenge - RoCSC 2025.

RoCSC 2025 finalists will gain national recognition and have the chance to be part of the team representing Romania at the European Cybersecurity Challenge. Additionally, the top 15 teams in the online team competition will be selected for the final stage, which will take place physically in Bucharest, from May 9 to 11. The winners will receive prizes worth over EUR 8,000, offered by Bit Sentinel and Orange Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)