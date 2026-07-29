Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Romania’s real estate investment market returns to growth despite slower start

Over the first seven months of 2026, the total investment volume in the Romanian real estate market has already exceeded the level recorded throughout the whole of 2025, according to the Marketbeat Investment H1 2026 report published by Cushman & Wakefield Echinox. Much of the volume was due to the completion of AFI Europe’s acquisition of six retail parks from MAS Real Estate and several smaller transactions.

The first half of 2026 recorded a total investment activity of EUR 211.1 million, marking a 46% decrease compared to the same period last year.

The same transactions shifted sectoral volumes. During the first six months of the year, the office sector accounted for the largest share of investment activity, attracting EUR 138 million, or approximately 65% of the total transaction volume. Following the completion of the EUR 282 million AFI Europe-MAS Real Estate transaction in early July, the second-largest transaction ever completed in Romania’s real estate market, the retail sector regained its position as the most transacted asset class, with a volume exceeding EUR 350 million.

Other notable transactions completed in the first half of the year included the @EXPO office complex in northern Bucharest, the NEST retail parks in Miercurea Ciuc and Moinești, the Record Park office scheme in Cluj-Napoca and the Equilibrium 2 office building in Bucharest’s Floreasca–Barbu Văcărescu submarket.

In terms of capital origin, investors from Central and Eastern Europe, including Romanian investors, were the most active, accounting for EUR 144 million (68% of the total volume), followed by Turkish investors, with EUR 52 million (25% of the total).

“Romania’s real estate investment market remained active despite a broader environment marked by economic and political uncertainties, successfully attracting two new investors - Turkey’s Mondo Development, which acquired the @EXPO office complex, and Czech-based Star Capital Finance, the new owner of the NEST retail parks in Miercurea Ciuc and Moinești,” said Cristi Moga, Head of Capital Markets, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

According to Cushman & Wakefield Echinox experts, the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, with Romania’s economy contracting by 0.3% in the second quarter, while inflation hovered around 10% during the first half of the year. Nevertheless, the report highlights that an economic recovery and a more stable political environment could support a stronger pace of investment activity in the second half of the year, with several medium- and large-sized transactions currently in advanced stages of execution.

The prime yields remained stable for all segments in H1, being quoted at 7% for high street units on Calea Victoriei, 7.25% for office & shopping center units and 7.50% for industrial spaces. These levels remain 100-200 basis points above those recorded in most Central and Eastern European markets, further strengthening Romania’s appeal to investors seeking a balanced risk-return profile.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Viorel Dudau|Dreamstime.com)