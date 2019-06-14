Romanian promoted to director for CEE at consultancy firm A.T. Kearney

Romanian Stefan Marcu, Partner and Managing Director for A.T. Kearney’s Warsaw and Bucharest offices, has also taken a regional leadership role, serving as CEE Unit Lead starting June 1.

The appointment is a recognition of his contributions to his clients, A.T. Kearney teams, and overall firm and comes with a significant impact on the further growth and development of the region, the company said in a press release.

As part of this new role, Stefan will oversee the strategy and direction of the CEE Unit for the following years, whilst maintaining his status of client partner, focused on client growth and development for the Polish and Romanian offices.

For more than 14 years, since first joining A.T. Kearney, Stefan Marcu has advised clients around the globe, working in A.T. Kearney offices across Europe, Asia and Americas. He has worked extensively in Europe, consulting on post-merger integrations, corporate restructuring and re-engineering, design and implementation of strategic alliances, cost-reduction programs, branding, marketing and sales strategies.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Stefan Marcu)