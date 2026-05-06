Romanian president honours Steaua’s 1986 European champions on 40th anniversary

Romanian president Nicușor Dan awarded state decorations to members of the Steaua Bucharest football team that won the European Champions Cup in 1986, marking the 40th anniversary of the historic victory, the Presidential Administration announced.

The decree, signed ahead of the May 7 anniversary of the final in Seville, recognises what is widely regarded as the greatest achievement in Romanian club football. Steaua defeated Barcelona on penalties to become the first Eastern European team to win the competition.

“As a tribute to the members of the football team of the ‘Steaua’ Army Sports Club, who, through achieving one of the greatest performances in the history of national sport, as well as through their entire activity, have brought special services to Romania,” the Presidency conferred several honours, according to the official statement.

Former player and coach Anghel Iordănescu was awarded the National Order “For Merit” in the rank of Commander. Several other members of the 1986 squad received the same order in the rank of Knight, including Gavril Balint, Miodrag Belodedici, Ladislau Bölöni, Mihai Bumbescu, Constantin Iordache, Ștefan Iovan, Marius Lăcătuș, Mihai Majearu and Victor Pițurcă.

President Klaus Iohannis awarded the National Order "Star of Romania" in the rank of Knight on Steaua’s goalkeeper Helmut Duckadam in December 2024 when the former member of the European Champions Cup died. Duckadam managed to save four consecutive penalties in Steaua's victory over Barcelona (2-0).

Additional recipients include Dumitru Marin Radu, Costică Stîngaciu, Tudorel Stoica, and Ernestin Weiszenbacher, among others, who contributed to the team’s success.

The ceremony forms part of broader commemorations of the 1986 triumph, which remains a defining moment in Romanian sport and continues to hold symbolic significance four decades later.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Nechez)