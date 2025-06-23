Moldovan president Maia Sandu awarded Franz Josef Strauss Prize

Maia Sandu, the president of the Republic of Moldova, has been awarded the Franz Josef Strauss Prize by the Hanns Seidel Foundation in recognition of her commitment to democratic values, the rule of law, and her support for Ukraine. The award ceremony took place in the Kaisersaal of the Munich Residenz and was attended by over 400 guests, including top German political figures.

Sandu was honored for her efforts in strengthening democracy in Moldova, combating corruption, and defending European values in a challenging regional context.

“It is a great honor to receive the Franz Josef Strauss Prize from a foundation that has long stood for democracy, freedom, and a united Europe,” Sandu said in her acceptance speech. “I accept this recognition on behalf of all those in my country and region who stand on the front line of a fight we did not start but are determined to carry forward - a fight for democracy, truth, and peace.”

In a separate message posted after the event on social media, Maia Sandu expressed gratitude to the foundation and Bavarian hosts, emphasizing that the prize honors all Moldovans working daily to build a democratic future.

She also announced that the EUR 10,000 cash prize will be donated to support the preservation of Moldova’s musical heritage, specifically the work of renowned composer Eugen Doga.

(Photo source: Facebook/Maia Sandu)