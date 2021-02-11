Covid-19: Romania extends state of alert

Romania’s Government extended the state of alert by another 30 days starting February 12, prime minister Florin Cîţu announced.

At the same time, a new way to calculate the incidence rate of Covid-19 cases, which will also include the coronavirus hotspots, will be introduced.

“I have requested an analysis. It will not apply immediately. It will be introduced in 14 days to have this transition period. I have requested the data. The answer was that this is the formula that epidemiologists use. I don’t have an issue with this. It will not change things a lot because we already vaccinated people in hospitals, in care facilities where these hotspots might have emerged, and this is why we can have this 14-day period. It is simply a statistical change so that the data reflect the reality better; it is a formula used by all EU countries, so this is nothing to worry about,” Cîţu said.

According to the February 10 decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), the measures introduced to prevent the spread of Covid-19 remain in place.

