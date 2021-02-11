Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 02/11/2021 - 10:29
Covid-19: Romania extends state of alert

11 February 2021
Romania’s Government extended the state of alert by another 30 days starting February 12, prime minister Florin Cîţu announced.

At the same time, a new way to calculate the incidence rate of Covid-19 cases, which will also include the coronavirus hotspots, will be introduced. 

“I have requested an analysis. It will not apply immediately. It will be introduced in 14 days to have this transition period. I have requested the data. The answer was that this is the formula that epidemiologists use. I don’t have an issue with this. It will not change things a lot because we already vaccinated people in hospitals, in care facilities where these hotspots might have emerged, and this is why we can have this 14-day period. It is simply a statistical change so that the data reflect the reality better; it is a formula used by all EU countries, so this is nothing to worry about,” Cîţu said.

According to the February 10 decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), the measures introduced to prevent the spread of Covid-19 remain in place.

The CNSU decision adopted on February 10 is available in Romanian here.

(Photo: Akvaphoto/ Dreamstime)

