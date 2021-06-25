Romanian start-ups resume recruiting campaigns

More than 4,000 Romanian start-ups were looking for candidates in the first six months of this year, 52% more than the similar period of 2020.

The market is tightening again, and recruiters no longer face, as last year, an excess of applications. On the contrary, in some areas, they even face an acute shortage of people willing to change jobs, according to Bogdan Badea, CEO of the online recruiting platform eJobs Romania, quoted by Wall-street.ro.

Thus, from January to June, the Romanian start-ups announced 26,000 openings. May was the richest in options for candidates, with over 7,200 jobs available on eJobs.ro, the largest online recruitment platform in Romania.

15% of the total number of jobs posted by start-up employers in the first half of the year were in the sectors of services, 12.5% in retail, another 12% in construction.

The food industry, IT / telecom, transport/logistics and tourism / HoReCa were other areas where companies established in the last two years and with less than 50 employees, defined as start-ups, were looking for candidates.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)