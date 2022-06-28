RO association launches incubation platform for early-stage technology startups in CEE

Romanian Tech Startups Association (ROTSA), in partnership with Techcelerator and Rōnin, has launched Startup Reaktor, an incubation platform for technology startups in Central and Eastern Europe.

The program aims to identify and develop 200 startups through entrepreneurship education programs in the next three years and provide them with access to investors, accelerators, universities and media institutions in the region.

Startup Reaktor welcomes early-stage teams or startups, no matter whether they have reached the stage of MVP (Minimum Viable Product). Applying teams need not have already established a legal entity for the project. The team or startup can register just one project.

The evaluation criteria of the projects are: the composition and expertise of the team, the business model, the impact of the solution on the clients, the innovativeness of the solution and the way of developing the solution.

Entrepreneurs will learn for ten weeks how to validate their idea, to develop and validate an MVP, the legal aspects of starting a business, how to define and analyze their competition, to create a marketing plan, how to obtain financing, how to access programs for growing and how to expand internationally. They will have access to practical examples, case studies and the support of experienced mentors from Central and Eastern Europe.

The startups can join the Startup Reaktor between June 27 and September 1. The selected teams will be announced on September 14.

(Photo: Daniil Peshkov/ Dreamstime)

