Stanleybet lists 5-year bond with 11% coupon at Bucharest Exchange

Stanleybet Capital, a holding company that integrates and coordinates a network of sports betting and slot machine agencies, gambling halls, and online gambling platforms, announced the listing of its second issue of corporate bonds at the Bucharest Exchange (BVB).

The non-subordinated, non-convertible, unsecured bonds with a maturity of five years are in a total amount of RON 14.8 million (EUR 3 million) and have an 11% coupon with semi-annual payment.

In the initial public offering, held between January 22 and February 10, a total of 328 bondholders subscribed.

The listing of the bonds was carried out with the support of Goldring as an intermediary.

According to Stanleybet, the funds raised in the new bond issue will be used to finance the business development strategy and strengthen the position in the industry, as follows: 30% of the funds will feed the marketing and promotion budget for Stanleybet's online division; 30% of the funds will finance acquisitions of small players, as well as the expansion of the Stanleybet sports betting network, by opening new locations; 20% of the funds will allow entry into foreign markets, covering both operational and capital expenses; and 20% of the funds will support the retail (on-site) marketing and promotion plan.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB)