 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Stanleybet lists 5-year bond with 11% coupon at Bucharest Exchange

26 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Stanleybet Capital, a holding company that integrates and coordinates a network of sports betting and slot machine agencies, gambling halls, and online gambling platforms, announced the listing of its second issue of corporate bonds at the Bucharest Exchange (BVB). 

The non-subordinated, non-convertible, unsecured bonds with a maturity of five years are in a total amount of RON 14.8 million (EUR 3 million) and have an 11% coupon with semi-annual payment.

In the initial public offering, held between January 22 and February 10, a total of 328 bondholders subscribed. 

The listing of the bonds was carried out with the support of Goldring as an intermediary.

According to Stanleybet, the funds raised in the new bond issue will be used to finance the business development strategy and strengthen the position in the industry, as follows: 30% of the funds will feed the marketing and promotion budget for Stanleybet's online division; 30% of the funds will finance acquisitions of small players, as well as the expansion of the Stanleybet sports betting network, by opening new locations; 20% of the funds will allow entry into foreign markets, covering both operational and capital expenses; and 20% of the funds will support the retail (on-site) marketing and promotion plan.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB)

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Stanleybet lists 5-year bond with 11% coupon at Bucharest Exchange

26 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Stanleybet Capital, a holding company that integrates and coordinates a network of sports betting and slot machine agencies, gambling halls, and online gambling platforms, announced the listing of its second issue of corporate bonds at the Bucharest Exchange (BVB). 

The non-subordinated, non-convertible, unsecured bonds with a maturity of five years are in a total amount of RON 14.8 million (EUR 3 million) and have an 11% coupon with semi-annual payment.

In the initial public offering, held between January 22 and February 10, a total of 328 bondholders subscribed. 

The listing of the bonds was carried out with the support of Goldring as an intermediary.

According to Stanleybet, the funds raised in the new bond issue will be used to finance the business development strategy and strengthen the position in the industry, as follows: 30% of the funds will feed the marketing and promotion budget for Stanleybet's online division; 30% of the funds will finance acquisitions of small players, as well as the expansion of the Stanleybet sports betting network, by opening new locations; 20% of the funds will allow entry into foreign markets, covering both operational and capital expenses; and 20% of the funds will support the retail (on-site) marketing and promotion plan.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 March 2025
Entertainment
Romanian man drives 26,000 kilometers to Yakutsk and back in 53 days
26 March 2025
Administration
Cluj-Napoca moves to ban smoking in parks, public transport stations
26 March 2025
Politics
Moscow speaks of hostile actions by Romanian authorities towards the Russian Federation
26 March 2025
Business
Three mineral mining projects in Romania under EU's Critical Raw Material Act
26 March 2025
Macro
Fitch warns outcome of presidential elections may impede needed fiscal reforms in Romania
26 March 2025
Defense
Romanian defense minister, NATO chief discuss Black Sea security and strategic priorities in Brussels
25 March 2025
Politics
Romania’s US Visa Waiver entry put on hold amid security review
25 March 2025
Defense
Over 2,300 troops from 12 countries to participate in Romania-led Sea Shield 25 exercise