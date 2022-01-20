Germany's Stada pours EUR 48 mln in medicine factory in central Romania

Stada Romania, the Romanian subsidiary of the German pharmaceutical group Stada Arzneimittel, announced that it would invest EUR 48.3 mln in a new production facility that will be built in the Arieș Industrial Park in Turda, Cluj County.

The greenfield project is partially supported by the Romanian Government through state aid, the company announced. The aid amounts to over EUR 20 mln, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The new production and packaging unit will initially include nine state-of-the-art technology lines for solid dose products (capsules and tablets), with a capacity of 100 million packages per year.

The total area of the unit is about 30,000 square meters and allows a rapid expansion of the production lines to a number of 12.

"[The location] it is close to our warehouse in Timișoara, which we completed this year, close to the Stada production units in Serbia, as well as to our testing laboratory that serves the Stada group globally. The geographical location of the factory also offers fast connections for transport to all European markets," Mihai Fugarevici, general manager of Stada Romania, said.

(Photo: Pixabay)

