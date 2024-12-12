Sphera Franchise Group celebrates 30 years: over RON 1.2 billion contribution to the state budget and investments of RON 500 million

News from Companies

Sphera Franchise Group, the largest food service group in Romania, celebrates 30 years since the opening of the first restaurant in its portfolio, during which it contributed over RON 1.2 billion to the state budget and invested approximately RON 500 million in the Romanian economy, through the development of its units’ network.

"Sphera journey demonstrates the power of long-term vision. Starting with the first Pizza Hut restaurant, opened in 1994, we have created unique experiences based on international know-how coupled with understanding and adapting to consumer preferences and behavior. This is how we reached the position of leader in the food service sector. We will continue to expand while maintaining the recipe that has brought us success so far: in every unit, we put customer satisfaction first, support employee development and communities. These principles have defined the company in the 30 years since I have been part of it and continue to guide us in every decision," says Călin Ionescu, CEO, Sphera Franchise Group.

Each month, Sphera restaurants in Romania serve over 4 million consumers. To meet their demand, every month, on average, about 625 tons of chicken, 75 tons of vegetables and more than 225 tons of flour are used in KFC restaurants. Almost 1.5 million pieces of garlic sauce are sold monthly in KFC, while in Taco Bell restaurants, the monthly consumption of Nacho Cheese sauce reaches about 7 tons.

Over 5.000 jobs generated and support for the local economy

With over 5.000 employees, the Group has built a culture of diversity and equal opportunities. 65% of management positions in restaurants are held by women. Over 80% of restaurant managers are promoted within the organization. The youngest person in the Group's team is 16 years old, and the most experienced member is 72 years old. The youngest Restaurant Manager is only 24. During the 30 years, we have counted more than 35 nationalities other than Romanian among the employees of the Sphera Group.

One of the Group's objectives is to create a strong partnership with local producers. Currently, approximately 80% of the raw material used in the restaurants comes from local suppliers, and 80% of the total procurement budget for operations in Romania and the Republic of Moldova is directed to local suppliers. We thus support the national economy, ensure product freshness and reduce our carbon footprint by shortening supply chains.

RON 13 million in projects for disadvantaged communities through partnerships with over 30 associations

For more than 15 years, Sphera has been supporting disadvantaged communities through projects aimed at food and education, and up to date the support given by KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell amounts to more than RON 13 million.

Under the Meniul Zilei de Maine platform, which brings together all the social responsibility initiatives of the brands, Sphera runs projects together with partners such as SOS Satele Copiilor Romania or Asociatia Zi de Bine that address two fundamental needs in an integrated manner: access to education and food for children from disadvantaged communities. We support over 155 children from 51 families from Teleorman and Brașov counties and 50 children from Bucharest through personalized solutions, from educational and food support to improving living conditions.

We also support communities by donating food, thus limiting food waste. Since 2017, through the Harvest program, KFC restaurants have donated more than 22 tons of food to partner associations that support people from disadvantaged communities.

Sphera Franchise Group in Romania

The first restaurant in the Sphera Group's portfolio is Pizza Hut Dorobanti, opened in 1994, a milestone in the Romanian food service industry - it was the first foreign restaurant chain to enter the local market, setting new standards of quality and food safety.

Three years later, in 1997, the Group introduced the KFC brand in Romania, marking the beginning of an expansion that would change the traditional eating habits of Romanians.

In 2008, Sphera went beyond the borders of Romania and chose Chisinau, in the Republic of Moldova, where it opened a KFC unit.

The expansion of the Group continued, and in 2017 it added the third country on the map - Italy, and the first KFC restaurant was opened in Verona.

Also in 2017, the restaurants were consolidated under the Sphera Franchise Group holding, and the brand portfolio expanded with Taco Bell. Shortly after, in November 2017, the Sphera Group was listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, its shares becoming part of the main index, BET.

In October this year, the franchise rights for Cioccolatitaliani, a premium brand of chocolate products, were acquired.

Currently, the Sphera Group owns 173 restaurants in 3 countries: 107 KFC in Romania, 3 in Moldova and 18 in Italy; 28 units and a Pizza Hut sub-franchise and 16 Taco Bell in Romania.

*This is a Press release.