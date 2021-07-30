Eastern Romania city introduces “Spanish Tram”

A special "Spanish Tram" will run on the streets of Iasi, a major city in eastern Romania, starting Saturday, July 31.

The Iasi Tramclub Association customized the tram within the project "Iasi - the city of painted trams." The initiative belongs to the Spanish Embassy in Bucharest, which organizes and supports various cultural actions to mark 140 years of diplomatic relations between Spain and Romania.

Two special projects are carried out in Iasi on this occasion, namely the "Travel and... read!" campaign aimed at promoting Spanish literature in the city's trams and the "Spanish Tram."

The special tram's "graphic composition concept brings together cultural elements of Spanish and Romanian identity (personalities, architectural monuments, literary characters, inventions, symbols) associated with phrases and words written bilingually (Romanian/Spanish)," according to a press release from the Spanish Embassy quoted by Ziaruldeiasi.ro.

The tram's interior was also changed to introduce passengers into the Spanish atmosphere.

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Iasi)