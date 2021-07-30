Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 07/30/2021 - 12:44
Entertainment

Eastern Romania city introduces “Spanish Tram”

30 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A special "Spanish Tram" will run on the streets of Iasi, a major city in eastern Romania, starting Saturday, July 31.

The Iasi Tramclub Association customized the tram within the project "Iasi - the city of painted trams." The initiative belongs to the Spanish Embassy in Bucharest, which organizes and supports various cultural actions to mark 140 years of diplomatic relations between Spain and Romania.

Two special projects are carried out in Iasi on this occasion, namely the "Travel and... read!" campaign aimed at promoting Spanish literature in the city's trams and the "Spanish Tram."

The special tram's "graphic composition concept brings together cultural elements of Spanish and Romanian identity (personalities, architectural monuments, literary characters, inventions, symbols) associated with phrases and words written bilingually (Romanian/Spanish)," according to a press release from the Spanish Embassy quoted by Ziaruldeiasi.ro.

The tram's interior was also changed to introduce passengers into the Spanish atmosphere.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Iasi)

Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 07/30/2021 - 12:44
Entertainment

Eastern Romania city introduces “Spanish Tram”

30 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A special "Spanish Tram" will run on the streets of Iasi, a major city in eastern Romania, starting Saturday, July 31.

The Iasi Tramclub Association customized the tram within the project "Iasi - the city of painted trams." The initiative belongs to the Spanish Embassy in Bucharest, which organizes and supports various cultural actions to mark 140 years of diplomatic relations between Spain and Romania.

Two special projects are carried out in Iasi on this occasion, namely the "Travel and... read!" campaign aimed at promoting Spanish literature in the city's trams and the "Spanish Tram."

The special tram's "graphic composition concept brings together cultural elements of Spanish and Romanian identity (personalities, architectural monuments, literary characters, inventions, symbols) associated with phrases and words written bilingually (Romanian/Spanish)," according to a press release from the Spanish Embassy quoted by Ziaruldeiasi.ro.

The tram's interior was also changed to introduce passengers into the Spanish atmosphere.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Iasi)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 July 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian IT company makes strong debut on Bucharest Stock Exchange
28 July 2021
Events
George Enescu Festival: Romanian Athenaeum concerts held at full capacity
28 July 2021
Sports
Olympic rowing: Romanian athletes win gold and silver medals in Tokyo
27 July 2021
Culture
Romania’s Roșia Montană mining landscape added to UNESCO’s world heritage list
26 July 2021
Entertainment
Hoghilag tuberose could be the first flower in Romania to get European protection
28 July 2021
RI +
R-Create: Romanian-born startup aims to conquer Europe with returnable packaging solution
26 July 2021
Community
What I love about Romania - Thomas Hofmann (Germany): Bucharest has a dynamic and pioneering spirit
02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania